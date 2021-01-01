Kerala Blasters 2-4 Odisha: Diego Mauricio stars as Juggernauts humble Yellow Army

Kerala Blasters 2-4 Odisha

Odisha registered their first win of the season as they outclassed 4-2 in an (ISL) clash on Thursday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Jordan Murray (7') had put Kerala in front but Jeakson Singh's own goal (22') brought Odisha back in the game. Steven Taylor (42') then handed the away side the lead just before half time. Odisha went on complete rampage in the second half as Diego Mauricio (50', 60') scored a brace to seal the fate of the game.Gary Hooper scored consolation goal in the 79th minute.