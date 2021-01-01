LIVE: Kerala Blasters 0-0 Jamshedpur: Follow ISL in real time

22 - Brilliant ball from Murray
2021-01-27T14:21:44Z
Murray makes a brilliant run down the right flank and deliver the cross but Hooper fails to get near the ball.
16 - Poor challenge
2021-01-27T14:18:26Z
Poor challenge from Monroy on Sahal on the left flank as he nudges him from behind to win the ball. Referee has warned him
14 - Jamshedpur FC attack from the right flank
2021-01-27T14:16:32Z
Jamshedpur FC attack through the right flank as Valskis wait in the centre for the ball but the delivery is a bit too heavy and cleared off by the KBFC defense
9 - Sahal opens attack for Kerala Blasters
2021-01-27T14:12:24Z
Sahal control the ball in the midfield and moves forward. He passes it to Sandeep on the right in support who delivers a wayward ball inside the box but is cleared off by JFC defense
6 - SAVE!
2021-01-27T14:09:32Z
Poor clearance from Albino Gomez as charges outside the box. His ball is gathered by Valskis who takes a hit but Gomez dives to his left to clear off the danger
5 - Kone clears off the danger
2021-01-27T14:07:44Z
A brilliant overlapping run down the right flank for Jamshedpur FC but Kone is in place to clear off the danger
3 - Farukh Choudhary looking to work the ball through the left
2021-01-27T14:06:11Z
Farukh Chaudhary will be constant for Jamshedpur FC down the left flank. But he is not being able to cross the ball inside the box
2 - Jamshedpur FC looking to settle in possession
2021-01-27T14:04:33Z
Jamshedpur FC keeping the ball in their own half as both teams are looking to settle in possession
Kick-off!
2021-01-27T14:02:08Z
Jamshedpur FC get the ball rolling at GMC Stadium Bambolim
JFC XI
2021-01-27T13:10:59Z
TP Rehenesh (GK), Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze, Laldinliana Renthlei, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, John Fitzgerald, Farukh Choudhary, Nerijus Valskis (C).
KBFC XI
2021-01-27T13:10:48Z
Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro (C), Costa Nhamoinesu, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper.
2021-01-27T13:10:09Z
Hello and welcome the live text commentary of the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC