Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad LIVE - Follow ISL in real-time

Abdul Hakku last started in a defeat to Jamshedpur on January 19, 2020. Injuries have sidelined the Malayali defender, reducing his opportunities to just six starts in the last three seasons. It will be a big test for him in a new combination at centre-back with Sandeep in the absence of Bakary Kone and Costa Nhamoinesu who both miss out due to knocks. Aridane Santana and Liston will be hoping to take advantage of their lack of match fitness.