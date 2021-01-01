Kerala Blasters 1-1 Chennaiyin: Gary Hooper's penalty cancels out Fatkhulo's early strike

FULL-TIME
2021-02-21T15:58:33Z
Kerala Blasters 1-1 ChennaiyinChennaiyin started the game well and could have punished Blasters multiple times in the first 20-25 minutes. Fatkhulo scored with a neat finish to break the deadlock in the 10th minute but Deepak Tangri's handball inside the box allowed Gary Hooper to equalise. The teams cancelled each other out and settled for a draw.
89 - Chance for Kerala!
2021-02-21T15:49:37Z
Hooper finds Murray's run in behind the defence with a delightful, defence-splitting pass but the Australian forward is unable to get a shot on target in time before the defenders come across and clear.
86 - Rahul heads wide!
2021-02-21T15:46:29Z
Rahul has found some promising positions in the final third and he threatens once again. Ruatthara delivers a good cross into the box from the right and the Malayali winger heads wide from the centre!
80 - Sipovic sent off
2021-02-21T15:40:43Z
Prasanth tries to get into the box by dribbling past Sipovic from the right flank but the defender catches the winger and the latter goes down. The centre-back picks up his second yellow of the game and walks off.
78 - Counter-attack!
2021-02-21T15:38:40Z
After a period of sustained pressure from Chennaiyin, Blasters hit them on a quick counter. Prasanth drives forward down the right flank, exchanges a pass with Hooper, gets into the box and shoots. Thoi Singh produces a terrific sliding challenge to block the winger's shot and keep Chennaiyin in the game.
60 - Even second-hafl
2021-02-21T15:21:23Z
Kerala Blasters have the tendency to concede goals after the break but they have stood firm so far. This is now an even contest with both sides splitting the possession stat 50-50. Blasters have had three shots on target, compared to Chennaiyin's two.
SECOND-HALF
2021-02-21T15:05:07Z
Kerala Blasters 1-1 ChennaiyinThe second half begins in Goa. Can Kerala Blasters come from behind to snatch a victory? Let's find out.
HALF-TIME
2021-02-21T14:49:02Z
Kerala Blasters 1-1 ChennaiyinTangri's headed clearance from a Jessel free-kick into the box goes wrong and nearly tests his own keeper. Chennaiyin started the game well but Blasters have clawed their way back into the contest towards the end of the half.
42 - Blasters back in the game
2021-02-21T14:44:39Z
Chhangte remains Chennaiyin's most dangerous outlet and he keeps finding space down the left flank which would be a big concern for Ishfaq Ahmed. However, after the early onslaught by the Machans, Blasters have managed to even the contest and now hold 52 per cent possession of the ball.
29 - HOOPER FROM THE SPOT!
2021-02-21T14:30:42Z
Kerala Blasters 1-1 ChennaiyinGary Hooper scores the 200th league goal of his career with a neat penalty that easily beat Kaith from 12 yards out. Game on!
28 - PENALTY TO BLASTERS!
2021-02-21T14:29:38Z
Tangri challenges for an aerial ball into the box with Murray and the ball hits his arm, forcing the referee to point to the spot!
16 - Defence in sixes and sevens
2021-02-21T14:17:04Z
Chhangte is getting plenty of space down the left flank. The winger once again gets into the box unopposed and delivers a low cross to the centre for Jakub who fails to get his boot onto the ball!
13 - OFF THE BAR!
2021-02-21T14:14:07Z
Sipovic attempts a looping header from a ball into the box from the right flank and his effort ricochets off the crossbar!
10 - CHENNAIYIN TAKE THE LEAD!
2021-02-21T14:11:02Z
Kerala Blasters 0-1 ChennaiyinFatkhullo collects a ball from Edwin on the right flank, shifts the ball to his foot after entering the box and finds the net with a fine finish past Albino. What a start by the Machans!
7 - Vicente shoots!
2021-02-21T14:07:55Z
Chhangte races into the box but delays his shot, allowing Kone to recover and take the ball away from the winger. From a quick counter a few seconds later, Vicente finds himself in space outside the box and forces Kaith into his first save of the game.
4 - Chhangte makes an impact again
2021-02-21T14:05:20Z
Lalruatthara, who is playing as the right-back for Kerala, is already struggling against the pace of Chhangte who delivers another cross into the box. Jakub makes a good run towards the near post but is unable to find the net with his header.
1 - Chance
2021-02-21T14:02:52Z
Two chances in the first two minutes for Chennaiyin who are off to a quick start. Chhangte gets into the box from the left flank and crosses the ball for Thapa who forces Gomes to a good block! Chhangte then gets the rebound back at his feet and attempts a powerful shot from inside the box which is once again saved by the keeper!
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-21T14:01:41Z
Kerala Blasters vs ChennaiyinChennaiyin get us underway in the first half. Let's go!
Front-end strugglers vs a poor defence
2021-02-21T13:58:39Z
Chennaiyin are on an 8-match winless run. Kerala Blasters are on a 6-match winless run. The last time these two teams met, the game ended as a goalless draw. Excited?
A battle for pride
2021-02-21T13:51:26Z
Both Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin are out of the race for the top-four this season. Blasters parted ways with their head coach Kibu Vicuna earlier this week and it will be assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed taking charge on an interim basis for their last two fixtures. Csaba Laszlo's men also have had a season to forget with the team struggling to convert their chances and score goals. Tonight, they are against the worst defence in the league.
Team News
2021-02-21T13:49:52Z
Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin
Kerala Blasters & Chennaiyin in a battle of pride! 🙌#KBFCCFC #ISL pic.twitter.com/iNYycrEqPf— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 21, 2021