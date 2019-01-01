January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Chelsea make last-ditch effort to keep Hudson-Odoi

The Norwegian has won all six games since replacing Mourinho

The Manchester United squad has thrown its weight behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's bid to become the club's next permanent manager, according to the Daily Mail.

Solskjaer has enjoyed a dream return to Old Trafford, winning his first six games in charge since replacing Jose Mourinho on an interim basis.

But aside from the results, United's players and coaching staff are enthused with the Norwegian's methods and personality and have called on him to get the job on a full-time basis.