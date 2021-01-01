Jamshedpur 0-0 Kerala Blasters LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

16' Gary Hooper's shot goes above crossbar!
2021-01-10T14:16:49Z
Murray takes advantage of Hartley's sloppy defending and makes a run down the right flank before squaring the ball inside the box for Hooper but the former Norwich City striker's first time shot sails above the crossbar.
12' Jordan Murray misses a sitter!
2021-01-10T14:12:07Z
Gary Hooper does well to make space for himself in the middle of the park and forwards a through ball for Jordan Murray who is one on one with Rehenesh but he blasts the ball above crossbar.
3' Aniket hits the post!
2021-01-10T14:03:47Z
Valskis sends a forward pass to Mobashir on the right edge of the box who squares the ball in the middle for Aniket. The youngster takes a first time shot which gets deflected off a Kerala defender and hits the second post. Unlucky.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-10T13:59:51Z
Jamshedpur get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.
Three changes in the KBFC lineup
2021-01-10T13:09:54Z
Kibu Vicuna brings in three changes in the Kerala Blasters lineup after their humiliating defeat against Odisha FC in their last match. Gary Hooper stars alongside Jordan Murray upfront replacing Rahul KP and Lalruatthara and Costa Nhamoinesu replace Nishu Kumar and Abdul Hakku in the backline.
One changes in JFC lineup
2021-01-10T13:09:06Z
Owen Coyle just makes one change in Jamshedpur's winning combination. Joyner Lourenco replaces Laldinliana Renthlei in the right-back position.
Team News!
2021-01-10T13:06:47Z
Ruatthara stars, Grande and Fitzgerald in JFC squad
Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters - Team news In!— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 10, 2021
Who will win?#ISL #JFCKBFC pic.twitter.com/V8kUU6otjQ
Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters
2021-01-10T12:46:16Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE match Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.