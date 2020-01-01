ISL Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Jessel Carneiro set to extend Kerala Blasters contract

Veteran goalkeeper Subrata Paul, who has been at ever since their inception in 2017, is set to move to Hyderabad FC at the end of the current season.

The 33-year-old will boost a goalkeeping department which has come under the scanner after mistakes by Kamaljit Singh and Laxmikant Kattimani.

The Nizams have also extended the contract of young forward Abhishek Halder.