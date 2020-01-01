Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Kibu Vicuna returns to one-striker policy!
2020-12-20T13:28:00Z
Kerala Blasters manager Kibu Vicuna had started both Gary Hooper and Jordan Murray against Bengaluru FC in their last match but it did not work well as they were humiliated by their rivals. So the Spanish striker is back to his one striker policy with Murray on the bench. Defender Costa Nhamoinesu also returns into the lineup in place Lalruatthara who had an horror outing against the Blues.
Team News!
2020-12-20T13:26:59Z
Danny Fox returns from injury.
Big big big game for Kerala Blasters and East Bengal. And we have team news 👀#ISL #KBFCSCEB pic.twitter.com/m8xeKGwTPl— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 20, 2020
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal!
2020-12-20T13:25:20Z
Two of the most supported clubs in India are yet to register a win this season in the ISL. While Kerala Blasters have managed just two draws, East Bengal have only a point from their first five matches. Goes without saying, both teams will be eager to get all three points.