FC Goa 1-1 Chennaiyin LIVE: Jorge Ortiz scores the equaliser

16' End to end action!
2020-12-19T14:16:47Z
What a start to this match. We are witnessing end to end action and both sides have already scored a goal each!
12' Back to back efforts from Thapa!
2020-12-19T14:12:59Z
Anirudh Thapa attempts back to back shots on goal but fails to score. While his first volley from a corner is stopped by Nawaz, his second attempt from the rebound ball goes wide of the goal.
9' GOALLL! Jorge Ortiz equalises!
2020-12-19T14:09:31Z
Ortiz equalises for GoaJorge Ortiz scores a stunner to restore parity. The Spaniard makes the move down the middle and forwards a through ball for Romario inside the box who lays the ball back to Ortiz and he finds the back of the net.
5' GOALL!! Crivellaro scores the first goal!
2020-12-19T14:06:16Z
Crivellaro's magnificient corner goes straight into the goal!Rafael Crivellaro sends a curling corner which enters the goal through the far post! What a goal!
4' Jakub comes close to break the deadlock!
2020-12-19T14:04:42Z
Anirudh Thapa chests a long ball down and enters the box from the right side and squares it to Jakub Sylvestr but the forward's effort gets blocked by Nawaz.
Kick-off!
2020-12-19T14:00:54Z
Chennaiyin get us underway!
Thapa, Crivellaro back in starting eleven.
2020-12-19T13:23:21Z
Csaba Laszlo has brought back skipper Rafael Crivellaro and star Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa in the lineup as they replace Edwin Vanspaul and Germanpreet Singh.
Three changes in FC Goa lineup.
2020-12-19T13:20:23Z
Juan Ferrando made three changes in the Gaurs' lineup which lost 0-1 against ATK Mohun Bagan. He brought back Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz and Aibanbha Dohling who replaces Ivan Gonzalez, Lenn Rodrigues and Len Doungel.
Chennaiyin are winless in their last four matches!
2020-12-19T13:14:09Z
The Marina Machans are yet to get three points since their win against Jamshedpur FC in their season opener. In the last four matches, the club drawn two games and lost two. Csaba Laszlo's men will, thus, be desperate for a win tonight against the Gaurs.
Team news!
2020-12-19T13:10:58Z
Lineups.
Here is how FC Goa and Chennaiyin are lining up today - Team news!#ISL #FCGCFC pic.twitter.com/NPBongYP95— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 19, 2020
FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC
2020-12-19T13:08:30Z
Both FC Goa and Chennaiyin will hope to get back to winning ways as they lock horns in a crucial Indian Super League clash today. Welcome to our LIVE Blog of the match.