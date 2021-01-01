Live Blog

India 0-0 Afghanistan: Follow the 2022 World Cup qualifiers LIVE

Maintaining a third place finish will ensure the Blue Tigers a direct spot in the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers...

Bangladesh vs India, World Cup qualifiers
How many Afghans play abroad?

2021-06-15T13:36:48Z

10 from the XI play club football outside the country, and almost every other substitute from today's line-up as well

Player Club Country Division
Ovays Azizi Ariana FC Sweden Fourth division
Faisal Hamidi Toofan Harirod FC Afghanistan Top division
Hamidullah Wakili De Maiwand Atalan FC Afghanistan Top division
Milad Intezar VV SteDoCo Netherlands Fourth division
David Najem New Mexico United USA Second division
Haroon Amiri Real Kashmir India Top division
Masih Saighani Dhaka Abahani Bangladesh Top division
Najim Haidary FC Den Bosch Netherlands Second division
Hussain Alizada Shaheen Asmayee Afghanistan Top division
Zelfagar Nazary Dandenong Thunder Australia Semi-professional league
Sharif Mukhammad Gokulam Kerala India Top division
Abassin Alikhil SC Hessen Dreieich Germany Fifth division
Omid Popalzay Olimpia Grudziądz Poland Third Division
Samir Samandari De Spin Ghar Bazan Afghanistan Top division
Amiruddin Sharifi Neftchi Kochkor-Ata Kyrgyz Republic Top division
Fardin Hakimi Arambagh KS Bangladesh Top division
Fareed Sadat AC Oulu Finland Top division
Ahmad Omran Haydary Lechia Gdańsk Poland Top division
Noor Husin Dartford FC England Sixth division
Maziyar Kouhyar Hereford FC England Sixth division
Farshad Noor Persib Bandung Indonesia Top division
Faysal Shayesteh VV Duno Netherlands Second division
Adam Najem Tampa Bay Rowdies USA Second division
Noraollah Amiri Ariana FC Sweden Fourth division
Hossein Zamani SC Telstar Netherlands Second division
Zubayr Amiri SC Hessen Dreieich Germany Fifth division
Jabar Sharza HIFK Fotboll Finland Top division

India vs Afghanistan line-ups

2021-06-15T13:30:42Z

We'll also have a look at how many from the Afghanistan XI play abroad

INDIA XI: Gurpreet (GK), Jhingan, Sana, Bose, Bheke, Suresh, Glan, Ashique, Brandon, Chhetri (C), Manvir

India subs: Adil, Thapa, Bipin, Dheeraj (GK), Pronay, Udanta, Lalengmawia, Liston, Sahal, Akash, Pritam, Amrinder (GK)

 

AFGHANISTAN XI: Azizi (GK), Saighani, David, Amiri, Husin, Farshad (C), Faysal, Intezar, Sharifi, Popalzay, Sharif

Afghanistan subs: Adam, Zubayr, Sharza, Naraollah, Haidary, Kauhyar, Alizada, Hakimi, Samandari, Zamani, Hamidi (GK), Wakili (GK)

 

First up, INDIA!

2021-06-15T13:12:38Z

Not in the group

Igor Stimac's Indian national team are currently third in Group E of the second round 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers with their last group game tonight against Afghanistan at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha.

We have Hungary vs Portugal and France vs Germany in the Euros later tonight. But first up with a 7:30pm IST kick-off now, India!

 

Igor Stimac Indian national team
