FC Goa 0-4 Persepolis LIVE: Follow the AFC Champions League action as it happens

Brandon comes on
The recent changes at both ends
Three by FerrandoAli, Jorge Ortiz and Glan Martins have come in place of Ivan, Devendra and Amarjit for Goa. Mehdi Abdi has come in for Shahriyar Moghanlou on the other side
58' - Persepolis are having a goalfest
Flurry of errors mar Goa's performanceReckless defending by Goa as substitute Mohammed Ali fails to clear the ball after a corner as Kamyabinia pounced on the opportunity to slot it at the back of the net
47' - Persepolis are in total control
Iss Ale Kasir makes it 3-0After a release by MoghanlouIss, who scored the opener of this match, Ale Kasir takes a stroll inside the Goa box and there is not much Naveen could do about that. Persepolis now lead 3-0
Second half resumes
No changes by Juan FerrandoA couple of changes effected by Yahya Golmohammadi on the other hand. Kamal Kamyabinia has replaced Torabi, while Ehsan Pahlavan comes in place of skipper Seyed Jalal Hosseini.
HALF-TIME: FC Goa 0-2 Persepolis
Have Goa missed Dheeraj?A rather poor goalkeeping show by Naveen Kumar as Goa trail Persepolis by two goals at the half-time break. Two shots on target, two goals for Persepolis
Two minutes added time
43' - Persepolis up by two goals
Torabi with his second goal in as many games against GoaPenalty going against FC Goa as Naveen unable to claim the ball off a Ali Shojaei cross from the left intially, before bringing down Ale Kasir inside the box. Torabi, who converted from the spot in the reverse tie, steps up again and sends Naveen the wrong way.
24' - Persepolis break the deadlock
Moghanlou scoresMoghanlou burried his left-footed shot at the back of Naveen Kumar's goal. Wasn't the best of shots from the centre of the box as the ball slipped under the Goa custodian. With a first time shot, it's the third goal for Moghanlou and fourth assist in the 2021 ACL for Torabi
Possession with Persepolis
15' Leander booked
No shots on target as yet
Kick-off at Fatorda
Goa are three points adrift second
Al Wahda secondAl Wahda, now with five points, have extended their lead at second after doing the double over Al-Rayyan in the Group E. Whereas Persepolis sit pretty on top with nine points and Al-Rayyan have just the one point from their draw against Goa.
Persepolis XI against Goa
بوژیدار رادوشویچ، سیدجلال حسینی، محمدحسین کنعانی، علی شجاعی، مهدی شیری، میلاد سرلک، محمد شریفی، امید عالیشاه، مهدی ترابی، شهریار مغانلو و عیسی آلکثیر 11 بازیکن پرسپولیس برای بازی امشب مقابل نماینده هند خواهند بود
No Edu Bedia, Ortiz on the bench
FC Goa to play with only three foreigners
FC Goa with as many as EIGHT changes to face Persepolis tonight
LIVE Blog: https://t.co/2CaCg2yM4k#GOAPRS #FCGoaInAsia #ACL2021 pic.twitter.com/8qPCsAVHHD