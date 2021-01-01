FC Goa 1-0 Jamshedpur LIVE: The Gaurs draw first blood courtesy Jorge Ortiz's strike

Cooling break!
The Gaurs are in front after the first 30 minutes of the match.
25' Valskis misses a sitter!
Alex Lima enters the box through the left side and squares the ball in the middle for Nerijus Valskis who is unmarked. The Lithuanian attempts a first time shot on goal but Naveen Kumar parries the ball out.
19' GOAL! FC Goa 1-0 Jamshedpur
Jorge Ortiz hands FC Goa the leadBrandon flicks the ball towards his right inside the box towards Alberto Noguera who does well to dribble past Ricky and squares the ball in the middle for Oritz who finds the back of the net.
15' Rehenesh stops Ortiz's attempt
Jorge Ortiz follows a through ball from Brandon Fernandes and enters the box before taking a shot at goal but Rehenesh does well to stop the shot.
11' Naveen stops Isaac's shot from distance
Isaac Vanmalsawma attempts a shot from the edge of the box but Naveen Kumar does well to parry the ball away for a corner.
10' Hartley's header goes wide!
Aitor Monroy curls in a free-kick from the right flank and Peter Hartley, unmarked, attempts a header but it goes wide. Should have scored.
5' Narender clears Edu Bedia's free-kick
Edu Bedia curls in a free-kick from the right flank which Ivan Gonzalez tries to meet but Narender clears the ball. Ivan Gonzalez is also guilty of being in an offside position.
KICK-OFF!
Jamshedpur get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium.
Revenge will be on JFC's mind?
The last time this two sides locked horns, FC Goa came back from behind to beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 at the Tilak Maidan. Alex Lima's goal was also controversially cancelled even though the ball had crossed the goal line before coming out. Can the Men of Steel avenge their defeat?
Owen Coyle makes two changes
Narender Gahlot and Isaac Vanmalsawma come in place of Joyner Lourenco and Jackichand Singh in the Jamshedpur starting eleven tonight.
Three changes in Goa lineup
Juan Ferrando makes three changes in the FC Goa lineup which drew against East Bengal. Naveen Kumar, Lenny Rodrigues and Alberto Noguera replace Mohammed Nawaz, Princeton Rebello and Igor Angulo.
Team news!
Angulo benched, Narender starts for JFC
🔔 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗨𝗣𝗦 𝗢𝗨𝗧 🔔#ISL #FCGJFC pic.twitter.com/dCB49O1JQ3— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 14, 2021
FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.