FC Goa 0-0 Al-Rayyan SC LIVE: Follow AFC Champions League action in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as the Gaurs make their AFC Champions League debut...

Updated
FC Goa so far so good

2021-04-14T18:12:50Z

It has been a good debut outing for Juan Ferrando's side in the AFC Champions League so far as they managed to keep a clean sheet and maintain possession against Al-Rayyan.

SECOND HALF!

2021-04-14T18:03:53Z

The second half gets underway!

Half-time!

2021-04-14T17:48:36Z

It's all square after the first 45 minutes at the Fatorda Stadium. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

Abdel Aziz's attempt off target

2021-04-14T17:44:52Z

Yohan Boli sets up a ball for Abdel Aziz who takes a shot on goal from distance but he fails to keep it on target as it sails over the crossbar. Still nothing to separate the two teams.

Fahad stops Romario's long-ranger

2021-04-14T17:40:45Z

Alexander Romario attempts a shot on goal from distance but Fahad Younis does well to parry the ball away for a corner.

Impressive half for Goa so far

2021-04-14T17:36:13Z

35 minutes are up and FC Goa have so far done well to match up to their superior opposition as they have managed to keep 50 percent of ball possession. Can they maintain a clean sheet in this half?

Yellow card for Mohamed Alaaeldin

2021-04-14T17:13:45Z

Al-Rayyan defender Mohamed Alaaeldin brings down Ortiz in Goa's half with poor challenge from the back and picks up a booking. Free-kick to FC Goa.

Yohan Boli hits the side net

2021-04-14T17:10:00Z

Another defensive error leads to Yohan Boli making a run inside the box and attempt a shot on goal but he hits the side net.

A quality save by Dheeraj

2021-04-14T17:08:57Z

Naif Alhadhrami came close to score the opening goal as he found himself one on one with Dheeraj Singh inside the box but the Goa custodian does well to come out of hs line and collects the ball.

Chance for Brahimi!

2021-04-14T17:06:38Z

Al-Rayyan skipper Vacine Brahimi intercepts a mispass from Jorge Ortiz on the edge of the Goa box and takes a shot but it goes just wide. Scary moment for the Gaurs.

Goa matching their opponents toe-to-toe

2021-04-14T17:05:19Z

A good start for FC Goa who are doing well to keep possession of the ball and matching a much superior Al-Rayyan toe-to-toe at the beginning.

KO!

2021-04-14T17:00:38Z

We are underway at the Fatorda Stadium!

Persepolis off to a flying start

2021-04-14T16:49:37Z

In the first Group E clash between Iran's Persepolis FC got the better of UAE's Al-Wahda. The former champions are off to a flying start to their campaign.

Laurent Blanc on FC Goa

2021-04-14T16:30:24Z

Al-Rayyan manager Laurent Blanc, who had previously managed PSG, spoke about FC Goa before the tie. He said, "Goa is the local team that hosts this group. It will be a difficult match but we can play against any team. I watched the Goa team via video. They are a good team."
Laurent Blanc 17032018
Romeo returns

2021-04-14T16:27:23Z

Winger Romeo Fernandes is back in the FC Goa side after a gap of four years. He had last donned a FC Goa shirt in 2016. Fernandes features in the matchday tonight.
Romeo Fernandes FC Goa NorthEast United FC ISL season 3 2016
Pandita starts!

2021-04-14T16:22:58Z

India international forward Ishan Pandita features in the FC Goa starting lineup for the first time this season. Pandita had earned the tag of a 'super-sub' in his debut season in the ISL. He played as a substitute in 11 matches in the ISL and scored four goals. Now in absence of Igor Angulo, Pandita makes it to the starting lineup for the very first time.
Ishan Pandita FC Goa
FC Goa vs Al-Rayyan SC

2021-04-14T16:20:34Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's AFC Champions League clash between debutants FC Goa and Qatar's Al-Rayyan SC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.