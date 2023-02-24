Hello there! 👋

Welcome to GOAL's live coverage of the 2022-23 Europa League last-16 draw.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Juventus and more will be finding out who they face in the next stage of the competition, with eyes firmly fixed on the prize that awaits in Budapest in May.

We won't get ahead of ourselves though - there are a few more rounds to go before then, starting with today's draw for the last 16.

Also to come is the Europa Conference League draw, with the likes of West Ham, Lazio and Villarreal in there.

It all begins at 12 noon GMT (7am ET), so stick around - we've got you covered.