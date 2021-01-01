Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Switzerland vs Spain, Belgium vs Italy updates, news and TV reaction

Lineups: Switzerland v Spain
Last time out...
Even the most adamant non-sporting individual would have been hard-pressed to black out the gripping summer night fever of the last-16, but if you were one of those, here's a handy little reminder that dreams do come true for some nations.
Very few gave Switzerland a hope in hell against World Cup holders France, with Didier Deschamps' men looking to make it back-to-back major honours - but Yann Sommer's shootout save against Kylian Mbappe saw Vladimir Petkovic's men boot them out of the tournament.
Spain matched their success for sheer drama too, blowing a two-goal lead in injury time to endure extra-time with Croatia, before snagging a double to avoid penalties - and Italy too needed the additional half-hour in order to free themselves from the claws of a gutsy Austria performance.
Only Belgium came through in regulation time, and even then, they had to edge Euro 2016 holders Portugal out, perhaps bringing the curtain down on Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy at this tournament. To put it mildly, it has been a mad week or so.
Today's order of play
Though another quartet must await their moment with destiny for at least another day, history has beckoned already for the rest. There are no second chances here in the last-eight of Europe's most prestigious international competition - and all who remain know it.
There's only two games today, one after the other, live from Russia and Germany - and what a pair they promise to be. They are:
Switzerland v Spain (Saint Petersburg, 1700)
Belgium v Italy (Munich, 2000)
(All times BST)
And then there were eight. Three weeks to the day since this rearranged pan-continental tournament kicked off in Rome, the metaphorical wheat has been separated from the chaff, we've bid farewell to two-thirds of the nations that were there at the start.
If surprises were perhaps not quite as commonplace as hoped for in the group stages, the last-16 certainly made up for that, serving up one of the twistiest knockout rounds in competition memory - and those who are left will will do it all over again with an even bigger prize at stake.
It's quarter-final day for four teams, kicking off a two-day bonanza of what we expect to be top-drawer football - and you don't want to go anywhere else.