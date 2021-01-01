Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary, Slovakia vs Spain updates, news & TV reaction

Up to date with all your Euro 2020 shenanigans? No? Well, let's wind the clock back 24 hours and give you a little refresher of what you missed.

It was delight for England and despair for Scotland in Group D, as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions became the second Home Nations side to make it through to the knockout stages.

Two days after Wales slipped through in second in Group A, the hosts ran out relatively comfortable victors against the Czech Republic with a 1-0 triumph at Wembley, Raheem Sterling nabbing his second of the tournament and Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka both excelling in another no-frills performance.

Steve Clarke's men couldn't follow them into the final frontier however, as Luka Modric's fiendish genius - relatively muted in his first two games of the tournament - steered Croatia comfortably past them at Hampden Park in a 3-1 victory, enough for the Russia 2018 World Cup finalists to snag second.

Jaroslav Silhavy's Czechs made it through despite defeat however, with a superior four-point haul automatically enough to ensure their third-place ranking was secure.



They'll all await confirmation of their opponents at the end of this evening.