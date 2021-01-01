Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Wales, Switzerland vs Turkey updates, news and TV reaction

So then, the simple maths. Italy haven't lost a game since 2018, embarking on a near-three-year-run with no defeats to their name. Their defence has done wonders too - they haven't conceded since a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in October.

Wales are no slouches themselves however, with just three losses since the start of 2020 - against England, Belgium and France respectively. They've mounted victories over the Czech Republic and Mexico too.

The hosts are two from two at Euro 2020, and would love to make it three from three. Their visitors however know that victory could vault them to the summit of Group A and had them a potentially favourable draw. It's set up very nicely.