Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Spain updates, news and TV reaction

While Alvaro Morata's absence from the starting XI tonight is one of the bigger twists in Luis Enrique's selection policy, the choice of Eric Garcia over Pau Torres at the back tonight also could be considered an eyebrow-raiser.

The newly-arrived Barcelona defender struggled for games at Manchester City last term and, by his own admission, was not sure if he would be handed a call-up for the tournament.

Well, here he is now, starting a semi-final at Wembley Stadium for his country. He'll be determined to repay the confidence shown in him by his manager.