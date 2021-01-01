Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Hungary vs Portugal, France vs Germany updates, news and TV reaction

Ronaldo, Fernandes, Silva, Rui Patricio - the talent in that Portugal starting XI today is a surefire reminder that they will be no pushover as they look to defend their crown.

But if there's one man that could be key to any success, then it'll be Manchester City's Ruben Dias, newly-minted Premier League Player of the Season after helping Pep Guardiola's team regain their title.

His performances have drawn plaudits across the board - with Portuguese legend Jose Mouinho hailing him as the best centre-back in the world right now. It's hefty praise - but can he live up to that today?