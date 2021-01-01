Live Blog

Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Hungary vs France, Portugal vs Germany, Spain vs Poland updates, news and TV reaction

Join us for live updates from all of the day's European Championship fixtures, including the latest news from the camps & TV reaction

Updated
Kylian Mbappe France Euro 2020
France team

2021-06-19T12:03:30Z

Starting XI: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Digne, Pogba, Kante, Rabiot, Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappe.

Hungary team

2021-06-19T12:03:00Z

Starting XI: Gulasci, Nego, Botka, Orban, Attila Szalai, Kleinheisler, Nagy, Schafer, Fiola, Adam Szalai, Sallai.

Today's fixtures

2021-06-19T12:02:00Z

All of Saturday's action

⚽️ Hungary vs France
⏱  2pm BST (9am ET)
🏟. Puskas Arena, Budapest

⚽️ Portugal vs Germany
⏱  5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟. Allianz Arena, Munich

⚽️ Spain vs Poland
⏱  8pm BST (3pm ET)
🏟. Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja, Seville

Welcome to day nine of Euro 2020!

2021-06-19T12:00:00Z

The big games keep on coming at Euro 2020, with Goal on hand to keep you across all of the action from this summer's festival of continental football.

World champions France will get us up and running at 2pm BST (9am ET) as they take on Hungary.

That contest is followed by another heavyweight encounter in the so-called 'Group of Death' as Germany, looking for their first points, face Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal at 5pm (12pm).

The curtain is brought down on Saturday's action at 8pm (3pm) by another European superpower in need of a morale-boosting victory as Spain tackle Poland.