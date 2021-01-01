Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: England vs Scotland, Sweden vs Slovakia, Croatia vs Czech Republic updates, news and TV reaction

Slovakia currently sit at the top of Group E having opened their European Championship with a 2-1 victory over Poland.

Inter defender Milan Skriniar proved to be the match-winner on Matchday One, with the resistance of 10-man opponents eventually broken down.

Sweden will also be in positive mood after holding Spain to a goalless draw in their first outing.

They had just 15 per cent possession in that contest, facing 17 shots on their goal, but battled to a point and will now be looking to release the shackles.

