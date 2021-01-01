Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: England vs Scotland, Sweden vs Slovakia, Croatia vs Czech Republic updates, news and TV reaction

Here we go...
Heating up
It promises to be another hot one for the players on display today, with it currently 28 degrees in Saint Petersburg. Hopefully that won't impact proceedings too much and there will be plenty of energy and creativity to enjoy from both sides.
Who will catch the eye?
🇸🇰 Key man for Slovakia = ________#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/9YhGdRcKjU— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 18, 2021
Warming up
The players are being put through their pre-match paces, with Alexander Isak among those hoping to play a pivotal role...
Where do both sides stand?
Slovakia currently sit at the top of Group E having opened their European Championship with a 2-1 victory over Poland.
Inter defender Milan Skriniar proved to be the match-winner on Matchday One, with the resistance of 10-man opponents eventually broken down.
Sweden will also be in positive mood after holding Spain to a goalless draw in their first outing.
They had just 15 per cent possession in that contest, facing 17 shots on their goal, but battled to a point and will now be looking to release the shackles.
Behind the scenes
"For lack of a better word, I wrote hyper!" 😂😂😂— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 18, 2021
🇸🇪 Ekdal & Lustig star in Sweden team-mates...@svenskfotboll | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/oUtyINZQlP
What has been said?
Janne Andersson, Sweden coach: "I don't think Slovakia will press as high as Spain did, and we will get to showcase other aspects of our game. The key will be settling into our own way of playing – we had too little of that against Spain. The other week we played Armenia, a side that also defend deeper, and played an excellent match offensively."
Stefan Tarkovic, Slovakia coach: "I told the players that victories such as the one over Poland should be enjoyed, but it is true that after five minutes of fame, comes 20 minutes of work. Always! We are looking forward to this one. We expect a tough match, and I think Sweden have more quality than Poland. This is a new challenge for us, but we believe we can enjoy more success."
Slovakia team
Sweden team
Today's fixtures
All of Friday's action
⚽️ Sweden vs Slovakia
⏱ 2pm BST (9am ET)
🏟. Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia
⚽️ Croatia vs Czech Republic
⏱ 5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟. Hampden Park, Glasgow
⚽️ England vs Scotland
⏱ 8pm BST (3pm ET)
🏟. Wembley Stadium, London
Welcome to day eight of Euro 2020!
The big games keep on coming at Euro 2020, with Goal on hand to keep you across all of the action from this summer's festival of continental football.
England's meeting with arch-rivals Scotland is the undoubted highlight on Friday, with two old adversaries set to lock horns at Wembley from 8pm BST (3pm ET).
Prior to that, Sweden and Slovakia will get the ball rolling at 2pm (9am), with both sides looking to put themselves in a strong position to reach the last-16.
The filling in another three-tier sporting sandwich will be provided by Croatia and Czech Republic at 5pm (12pm), with 2018 World Cup finalists looking to kick-start their campaign.