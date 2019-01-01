Live Blog

Emiliano Sala missing plane: Cardiff & Nantes await news amid 'genuine concern' for striker

Fears are growing over the safety of the Argentine striker, who was reportedly on board a plane that went missing over the English Channel

'No trace' of plane found

2019-01-22T10:47:22Z

Guernsey police reported at 8:30am (GMT) that no trace of the missing plane had been found.

Who was on board the plane?

2019-01-22T10:40:55Z

It is Goal's understanding that the only people on board the plane were Sala and the pilot, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Fears growing over Cardiff striker Sala

2019-01-22T10:28:46Z

Fears are growing over the safety of Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala.

The plane that the Argentine forward was reportedly travelling in went missing over the English Channel on Monday evening and efforts to locate it have thus far proven fruitless.