Full-time
2021-02-23T15:55:27Z
NorthEast United beat East Bengal 2-1 in the ISL 2020-21 clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Tuesday.
It was a cagey start for the match as both the teams looked to control possession. NorthEast United, however, returned as the more threatening side as Suhair Vadakkepeedika (48') soon broke the deadlock. The Highlanders were then gifted away a goal as East Bengal defender Sarthak Golui (55') failed to clear his lines and netted an own goal. He, however, redeemed himself with a goal in the 87th minute.
The Highlanders, thus, entered top four of the points table with 30 points from 19 matches while East Bengal remain at the ninth spot.
87' - GOALLL
2021-02-23T15:47:07Z
Sarthak Golui rises up to head the ball from a free-kick taken by Surchandra Singh from the left flank at the back of the net as East Bengal pull one back. Golui leaped higher than the Highlanders defender inside the box to score a goal after his own goal mistake
77' - Substitution for East Bengal
2021-02-23T15:38:29Z
Jeje Out, Ankit IN
72' - Machado takes the free-kick
2021-02-23T15:32:01Z
Machado takes the free-kick as it rises above the East Bengal wall but goes way above the crossbar
71' - Red card for Gaikwad
2021-02-23T15:31:01Z
Second yellow card for Gaikwad as he puts his boot forward to take Deshorn Brown down. Pressure builds up for East Bengal
69' - Yellow card for Rafique
2021-02-23T15:29:22Z
Poor from Rafique as he puts his arm around the NorthEast United player and brings him down. Referee waves a yellow card at him
56' - OWN GOAL!
2021-02-23T15:15:44Z
Dorjee delivers the ball inside the box as Golui looks to slice it, looking for clearance, but fails to get his boot correctly as the ball ends up at the back of the net
53' - Good save from Michu!
2021-02-23T15:12:58Z
East Bengal are living dangerously here as a brilliant through ball is played to Brown who runs past the opposition defenders but Mirshad Mich charges and makes himself big to see off the danger. NorthEast United are threatening early in second half
48' - GOALLLLL
2021-02-23T15:07:39Z
Imran Khan plays a brilliant through ball inside the box which takes a little deflection off the East Bengal defender and falls for Suhair who pulls the trigger as the ball finishes at the back of the net
Second-half
2021-02-23T15:04:54Z
NorthEast United gets the second-half underway
Half-time
2021-02-23T14:48:54Z
It's all square at half-time as both teams fail to break the deadlock
45' - Yellow card for Gaikwad
2021-02-23T14:46:11Z
Yellow card for Gaikwad as he stops in his stride before taking a long throw-in as Machado was looking to block it with a header from close distance. He takes the throw-in on the second attempt but well cleared off the Highlanders defense
42' - Long thrown-in from Gaikwad
2021-02-23T14:43:29Z
Long throw-in from Gaikwad with a few minutes to play before half-time as Brown heads it clear from inside the box
37' - Poor from Camara
2021-02-23T14:38:19Z
Ajay Chhetri looks to run down the right as the ball lands for him on the rebounds but Camara pulls him from behind and brings him down. Referee gives away a foul but no card shown
28' - Corner for East Bengal
2021-02-23T14:29:34Z
The ball from the corner falls in space for Steinmann, who heads it without any power, as Subhasish Roy collects it with ease
24' - Rafique runs down the right
2021-02-23T14:24:41Z
Rafique looks to run down the right flank as Apuia sheilds him. He looks to cross the ball then but Apuia is in position to block it away for a East Bengal throw in
18' - Brown pressing the East Bengal goalkeeper
2021-02-23T14:19:06Z
Deshron Brown is pressing Mirshad Michu in the goals and the latter just manages to shoot the ball away and find Rafique on the left flank
9' - Brilliant from Imran Khan
2021-02-23T14:10:01Z
Machado passes the ball to Imran Khan in the centre, outside the box, as he then strides forward and the latter plays a brilliant little lob but the East Bengal goalkeeper charges forward to collect it
6' - Corner for NorthEast United
2021-02-23T14:06:39Z
Machado delivers the ball inside the box but is cleared off the box by East Bengal defender. It falls for Lalengmawia outside the box who pulls the trigger but the danger is headed away
4' - Machado brought down by Jeje
2021-02-23T14:05:29Z
Machado looking to run down the left flank but Jeje goes shoulder to shoulder with him and nudges to bring him down
2' - East Bengal maintaining possession
2021-02-23T14:03:20Z
East Bengal building up patiently through the left flank and passing the ball back. The Highlanders have maintained a high backline
Kick-off!
2021-02-23T13:58:01Z
East Bengal get the ball rolling at the Fatorda Stadium
NorthEast United XI
2021-02-23T13:16:06Z
Subhasish Roy (GK) (C), Provat Lakra, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Nim Dorjee, Khassa Camara, Imran Khan, Lalengmawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.
East Bengal XI
2021-02-23T13:15:49Z
Mirshad Michu (GK), Sarthak Golui, Raju Gaikwad, Scott Neville (C), Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Aaron Joshua Holloway, Bikash Jairu, Haobam Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua.
East Bengal vs NorthEast United
2021-02-23T13:13:25Z
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2020-21 match between East Bengal and NorthEast United