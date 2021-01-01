NorthEast United beat East Bengal 2-1 in the ISL 2020-21 clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Tuesday.

It was a cagey start for the match as both the teams looked to control possession. NorthEast United, however, returned as the more threatening side as Suhair Vadakkepeedika (48') soon broke the deadlock. The Highlanders were then gifted away a goal as East Bengal defender Sarthak Golui (55') failed to clear his lines and netted an own goal. He, however, redeemed himself with a goal in the 87th minute.

The Highlanders, thus, entered top four of the points table with 30 points from 19 matches while East Bengal remain at the ninth spot.






