East Bengal 1-1 FC Goa: Bright Enobakhare scores a stunning goal in entertaining stalemate

East Bengal 1-1 FC Goa

Ten-man hold to a 1-1 draw in an (ISL) clash on Wednesday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.

Bright Enobakhare (79') gave East Bengal the lead in the 79th minute with a brilliant solo effort but Devendra Murgaonkar (81') cancelled the Nigerian's goal within two minutes to earn his side a point.

FC goa remained on the third position on the league table with 15 points from 10 matches while East Bengal moved up to the ninth place with seven points from nine games.