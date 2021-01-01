East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

A must-win tie for both
2021-02-02T13:40:59Z
Both teams need to end their winless runs and pick up three points tonight if they want to keep their hopes alive of making it to the play-offs. A mouth-watering clash on the cards?
Winless streaks!
2021-02-02T13:26:00Z
Both East Bengal and Bengaluru FC are in the middle of winless runs. While the Red and Golds have not won a single game in their last four matches, the Blues are winless in their last eight outings. East Bengal's last win came against Bengaluru last month when Matti Steinmann's strike made the difference between the two sides.
Naushad Moosa makes two changes
2021-02-02T13:22:10Z
Two changes in the Bengaluru FC lineup as Ajith Kumar and Pratik Chaudhari replace injured Juanan and suspended Erik Paartalu.
Four changes in EB starting XI
2021-02-02T13:19:33Z
Ankit Mukherjee, Wahengbam Angousana, Matti Steinmann and Aaron Holloway replace Rana Gharami, Mohammed Rafique, Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma.
Team news!
2021-02-02T13:16:22Z
Aaron starts for EB, Xisco in BFC bench
East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC
2021-02-02T12:26:56Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between East Bengal and Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa...