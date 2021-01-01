East Bengal 1-0 Odisha: Follow the ISL clash in real time

16' SAVE! Odisha denied
2021-01-03T11:47:18Z
A good save by Debjit to deny a header by Onwu after a perfect lob was played in for him
13' GOAL! East Bengal 1-0 Odisha
2021-01-03T11:43:10Z
Pilkington has scored!A nice long throw in by the new East Bengal player in Raju Gaikwad after quickly wiping the ball with a towel left on the touchline and Pilkington at the right place to nod it into the far side of the goal
Cole Alexander everywhere
2021-01-03T11:39:20Z
Moments after attempting to find Shubham with a long diagonal ball from the middle, the Odisha man has tracked back to snatch the ball off'f the feet of Pilkington close to the box
4' - In two minds
2021-01-03T11:35:17Z
East Bengal's Pilkington appeared to be in two minds before releasing the ball to Rafique on the right. Goes out for a goalkick as the telepathy was broken by then
First yellow of the evening
2021-01-03T11:34:20Z
Milan Singh booked for a high boot on Gaurav Bora
Kick off in Vasco!
2021-01-03T11:30:06Z
We're underway with the Red and Golds with the first kick on the ball
The line-ups
2021-01-03T11:25:15Z
Odisha with an unchanged XI, two changes for East Bengal
Surchandra and Sehnaj are replaced by Milan Singh and season debutant Raju Gaikwad for the Red and Golds...
East Bengal 🆚 Odisha - Team news!— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 3, 2021
Raju Gaikwad starts for @sc_eastbengal, Bright Enobakhare and Ankit Mukherjee on the bench.#SCEBOFC #ISL pic.twitter.com/UAeTQR9Xd5
Match 45 of the ISL
2021-01-03T11:19:11Z
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Indian Super League clash between East Bengal and Odisha