Live Blog

Chennaiyin vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL in real-time...

Chennaiyin face FC Goa in a must-win fixture in the race for the ISL playoffs...

Updated
Comments (0)
Rahim Ail, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin
ISL

Chances for a draw?

2021-02-13T13:32:54Z

These two teams have faced each other 18 times and there has never been a goalless draw. FC Goa have won nine games while Chennaiyin were the victors on eight occasions and one game ended as a draw. 

Chennaiyin vs FC Goa

2021-02-13T13:29:04Z

No room for errors tonight

Chennaiyin are eighth on the points table with 17 points from 17 games and mathematically in the hunt for a spot in the knockout rounds of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season. FC Goa are in a much better position, placed fourth with 23 points and a game in hand over their playoff rivals. 