Chennaiyin FC 3-3 NorthEast United: Luis Machado's late strike help Highlanders hold the Marina Machans

NorthEast United hold Chennaiyin FC 3-3 in a thrilling Indian Super League 2020-21 clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

It was an end-to-end action between both the teams. Luis Machado scored the equalizer from the spot in the injury time while Lallianzuala Chhangte (8', 52') scored a brace for Chennaiyin FC. Deshorn Brown (43') and Imran Khan (14') scored one each for the Highlanders while Manuel Lanzarote (50') netted the equalizer from the spot soon after the half-time.

The result saw the race for playoff wide open with NorthEast United at the fifth spot with 27 points while Chennaiyin FC are eighth with 19.

