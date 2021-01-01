Chennaiyin 1-1 Mumbai City LIVE: Isma scores the equaliser for the Marina Machans

Substitution for Mumbai City FC
2021-01-25T15:40:40Z
Bipin SIngh OUT, Le Fondre IN
75 - GOALLLL
2021-01-25T15:35:37Z
Isma scores from the spot as he sends Amrinder on the opposite side and looks to the heaven to celebrate. Horrible horrible error from Jahouh!
74 - Penalty for Chennaiyin FC
2021-01-25T15:34:47Z
Jahouh has been waved a yellow card as he collects the ball from Amrinder and then brings down Jakub Sylvestr. No escaping that mistake
69 -Chennaiyin FC off target
2021-01-25T15:29:44Z
Amrinder Singh concedes a corner as he spills the ball while trying to collect it. Chhangte delivers a perfect delivery as Thoi heads it just wide off the post. He straightaway put his hands behind his head in disappointment
64 - What a curl on the ball
2021-01-25T15:25:14Z
Jahouh set up the ball for Ranawade in front of the goal who curls one to hit the side netting
61 - Ogbeche concedes a set-piece
2021-01-25T15:22:20Z
Ogbeche concedes a set piece in a dangerous position as he brings down Isma while he looks to take the ball away from him
58 - Set piece for CFC
2021-01-25T15:18:38Z
Thoi delivers the set piece for Chennaiyin FC from the edge of the box as he targets the far post but Ogbeche leaps in the air ahead of Moura to clear off the danger
56 - Brilliant touch for Boumous
2021-01-25T15:16:25Z
Brilliant touch from Boumous as he touches the ball on the right flank and turns to find Raynier in the centre who passes it to Ogbeche on the left but his shot is blocked and then sweeped up comfortably by Kaith
50 - Boumous delivers the set-piece
2021-01-25T15:10:55Z
Boumous delivers the set-piece inside the box to no one in particular as Kaith passes the ball to launch a CFC counter attack but Thoi Singh loses possession on the right flank
47 - Chennaiyin FC fail to launch attack
2021-01-25T15:07:35Z
Isma lays the ball forward on the right flank but his touch is a bit too heavy as Mumbai City FC will cut it off
Second half gets underway
2021-01-25T15:05:08Z
Mumbai City FC get the ball rolling
Half-time
2021-01-25T14:49:26Z
A dominant Mumbai City FC lead 1-0 against Chennaiyin FC at half-time
45 - Set piece for Mumbai City FC
2021-01-25T14:47:42Z
Two minutes added. Bipin Singh delivers from the right but Sipovic clears off the danger as the ball hits the referee at the edge of box
42 - Boumous makes a run to no effect
2021-01-25T14:44:21Z
Boumous makes a steaming little run from the left flank to centre as he passes the ball in search for Bipin Singh in front of the goal but touch is a bit too heavy
37 - Poor cross from Jerry
2021-01-25T14:41:09Z
Poor cross from Jerry on the left flank but Mumbai City FC defender make a real mess off it as the fail to clear their line but Vingesh sees off the danger
27 - Isma loses the ball on left flank
2021-01-25T14:30:15Z
Isma dribbles the ball on the right flank as he looks to keep it control but challenge from behind makes him lose possession
20 - GOALLLLL
2021-01-25T14:22:58Z
Brilliant delivery from Bipin Singh from the left flank as Ogbeche heads it to put Mumbai City FC in the lead
17 - Cheeky shot from Vignesh
2021-01-25T14:19:23Z
Cheeky lob shot from Vignesh as he moves from the left flank to centre and then hits it as the ball ends up just beyond far post
12 - Chance for Chennaiyin FC
2021-01-25T14:14:36Z
Chance for Chennaiyin FC as an outswinging delivery allows Eli Sabia to take a free header but the ball goes above the crossbar. Amrinder unmoved!
11 - Good first touch from Vignesh
2021-01-25T14:13:23Z
Deft first touch from Vignesh on the left flank to release Bipin Singh on the attack but it is a bit too heavy for the latter
7 - Mumbai City FC settling in possession
2021-01-25T14:09:40Z
Mumbai City FC settling in possession, keeping the ball in their own half, as they are playing the build up game. Bipin Singh looks to keep the ball in the centre but a deft little touch from Chennaiyin FC defender makes him lose possession the ball
5 - What a miss!
2021-01-25T14:07:26Z
First threat from Mumbai City FC as Vignesh collects the ball on the left flank and delivers an inch-perfect cross to find Raynier on the left flank who pulls the trigger but the ball goes away from the far post. Good chance, poor shot!
3 - Chennaiyin FC pressing high
2021-01-25T14:05:35Z
Chennaiyin FC pressing high to keep Mumbai City defenders in check as they lose possession and Isma goes for a shot but Amrinder dives to his right to grab the ball
1 - Good save by Amrinder
2021-01-25T14:03:59Z
Early threat for Mumbai City FC as Chhangte takes a shot on goal from the left flank but Amrinder Singh punches it away
Kick-off!
2021-01-25T14:01:47Z
Chennaiyin FC get the ball rolling in Bambolim
MCFC XI
2021-01-25T13:13:17Z
Amrinder Singh (GK) (C), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
CFC XI
2021-01-25T13:12:49Z
Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia(C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Thoi Singh, Jakub Sylvestr, Esmael Goncalves.
Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City
2021-01-25T12:22:25Z
Hello and welcome to the Live match blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.