Champions League LIVE: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea vs Malmo, Manchester United vs Atalanta and all the action

Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd 2021
The King of the Champions League

2021-10-20T21:34:14Z

Havertz on his goal

2021-10-20T21:33:22Z

"It was a good goal," the Chelsea star told BT Sport. "Callum [Hudson-Odoi] did a good assist, the ball was very far but I tried to get it, I knew the goalkeeper would go down so the only chance I had was to try to dip it.

"I came from the bench, you always have to be ready, it is always tough to come in but I tried to do my best in the second half to score a goal, so it is a nice feeling."

More from Maguire

2021-10-20T21:27:24Z

"We were two goals down and we need to sharpen up with that," he told BT Sport. "But we had plenty of chances. I think Marcus [Rashford] had two one-on-ones in the first-half.

"We are working hard to be more solid but it is about winning and the last three or four games we have conceded too many set-pieces. It is fine margins but we need to do better. We showed great togetherness. We were clapped off at half-time by some of these fans and they gave us the belief we needed."

'His leap, his timing, it was perfect'

2021-10-20T21:21:55Z

Harry Maguire has weighed in on Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning winner.

"I had eyes on it all the way," he told BT Sport. "I was right behind him. His leap, his timing, it was perfect right in the corner.

"We see it day in, day out in training and in the goals he has scored throughout his career. He has come up with a massive goal for us again in the Champions League."

Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd 2021
Tuchel: We wanted it and deserved it

2021-10-20T21:15:07Z

"We wanted three points and wanted them deserved and we got both of those," Tuchel told BT Sport.

"We played to huge intensity, we demanded this from us and we played an excellent game until it was 4-0. We are very happy."
Chelsea Malmo 2021
Silva the veteran

2021-10-20T21:06:36Z

Aged 37 years and 28 days, Thiago Silva is the second-oldest player to assist a goal for an English club in Champions League history.

The only player older? Ryan Giggs, who notched an assist at 39 years and 363 days old. 

IT'S ALL OVER

2021-10-20T20:53:27Z

You wanted drama? You got drama.

Man Utd 3 -2 Atalanta

Benfica 0 - 4 Bayern

Young Boys 1 - 4 Villarreal

Chelsea 4 - 0 Malmo

Lille 0 - 0 Sevilla

Zenit 0 - 1 Juventus

GOAL VILLARREAL!

2021-10-20T20:48:53Z

Villarreal put it out of reach as Alberto Moreno scores the dagget.

Make it 3-1 against Young Boys as Moreno and co. are seemingly all clear. 

GOAL BAYERN!

2021-10-20T20:46:30Z

Poor Benfica.

Make it 3-0 as Lewandowski gets his name on the scoresheet. 

GOAL JUVENTUS!

2021-10-20T20:44:46Z

Klusevski FINALLY breaks the deadlock for Juve as they stun Zenit in the 86th minute.

A lovely header off a De Sciglio cros sand Juve look like they'll escape with all three points.

GOAL BAYERN!

2021-10-20T20:42:47Z

Own goal for Benfica and that should just about do it. Unlucky for Everton, who turns it into his own net, but not much he could do.

That makes it 2-0, but give Benfica some credit for their performance today. 

GOAL MAN UTD!

2021-10-20T20:40:04Z

Ronaldo has done it!

SIIIIIIUUUUUUU. Guess who?

Of course it's Ronaldo, who gives Man Utd the lead with less than 10 minutes left. Lovely ball from Luke Shaw and a textbook header from Ronaldo to make it 3-2.

What. A. Game.

GOAL YOUNG BOYS!

2021-10-20T20:37:30Z

Young Boys are right back in it too!

They've had chance after chance, and they've finally found their goal. It's Elia with the finish, making it 2-1 to Villarreal.

Several games going down to the wire.

GOAL MAN UTD!

2021-10-20T20:33:31Z

Maguire!

Man Utd have somehow turned it around, coming from 2-0 down to level the scoreline. 

Surely they can't go on and win this, right? 

GOAL BAYERN!

2021-10-20T20:32:23Z

And this one will count!

Sane with a stunning free kick and the goalkeeper has no chance. Bayern up 1-0 in the 70th minute. 

GOAL CHELSEA!

2021-10-20T20:18:37Z

And that's 4-0. 

Jorginho again and this one is getting out of hand. Another penalty kick from the Italian star as Chelsea can start counting their points. 

NO GOAL!

2021-10-20T20:17:31Z

Scratch that, the goal is taken away from Bayern.

A tough break to Bayern, as Coman is deemed to be offside long before the goal. 

GOAL BAYERN!

2021-10-20T20:15:13Z

Bayern have their goal, and its been coming. 

A shout for offside from Benfica as Muller taps in from inside the six-yard box, but it looks like it's going to stand as they take the 1-0 lead. 

GOAL MAN UTD!

2021-10-20T20:11:51Z

The comeback begins?

Seven minutes into the second half and Man Utd are right back in it. An fanstastic finish from Marcus Rashford following a perfect pass from Bruno Fernandes.

Get your popcorn ready! 

GOAL CHELSEA!

2021-10-20T20:07:03Z

Make it 3-0 to the Blues.

This one croms from Havertz, who adds another just two minutes into the second half.

The goal is Havertz's second career Champions League goal. I think we all remember the first...

Second halves are underway

2021-10-20T20:04:06Z

Can Man Utd turn it around?

Can Zenit or Benfica stun Juve or Bayern?

How will Chelsea look without Lukaku and Werner?

Well, we're about to find out as the second halves are underway. 

Up 2-0, but have Chelsea really lost today?

2021-10-20T19:54:41Z

HALFTIME

2021-10-20T19:47:56Z

Several games wide open, while several teams are firmly in control. The scores through 45:

Man Utd 0 - 2 Atalanta

Young Boys 0 - 2 Villrreal

Benfica 0 -0 Bayern

Lille 0 - 0 Sevilla

Chelsea 2 - 0 Malmo

Zenit 0 - 0 Juventus

Another bad injury for Chelsea

2021-10-20T19:42:58Z

After seeing Lukaku hobble off earlier, Timo Werner is now going off with an apparent ankle injury.

On comes Callum Hudson-Odoi as Thomas Tuchel will no doubt be sweating after seeing two of his star players go out injured.

GOAL ATALANTA!

2021-10-20T19:30:45Z

Make it 2-0 for the visitors!

Demiral with the goal this time and Man Utd are 2-0 down. A poor, poor performance from Man Utd so far and the Old Trafford crowd is absolutely stunned

Lukaku injury

2021-10-20T19:22:15Z

The Belgian star is out after suffering an injury on a foul in the box

Jorginho got the goal, but there is bad news for Chelsea. 

Romelu Lukaku was the one to draw the penalty, and it appears he suffered an injury on the foul.

He can't continue as he walks towards the Chelsea bench.

GOAL CHELSEA!

2021-10-20T19:21:32Z

No to be outdone by Villarreal, Chelsea are also up 2-0.

Jorginho is the one with the goal, from the penalty spot of course, as he leaves the goalkeeper with no chance. 

GOAL VILLARREAL!

2021-10-20T19:19:28Z

Make it 2-0 Villarreal.

Dani Parejo with a fantastic free kick that finds the head of Gerard Moreno. A simple header, in all honesty, as Villarreal are now up 2-0 within 15 minutes. 

GOAL ATALANTA!

2021-10-20T19:17:33Z

Pasalic with the goal for Atalanta!

A great ball from Zappacosta, a tidy finish rom Pasalic and Man Utd are behind within 15 minutes at Old Trafford.

With the goal, Manchester Unitd have now kept exactly zero home clean sheets in their last 12 matches in all competitions, which is their worst-ever run.

Still at the wheel

2021-10-20T19:14:04Z

GOAL CHELSEA!

2021-10-20T19:11:27Z

Christensen scores his first goal for Chelsea!

It comes in the ninth minute as Christensen scores after Malmo fail to truly clear a corner. A great ball from Thiago Silva and an even better finish from Christensen.

A nice centre-back to centre-back goal.

GOAL VILLARREAL!

2021-10-20T19:09:28Z

The first goal of the late games comes from Villarreal!

They take the early lead agaisnt Young Boys on a backpost header from Yeremi Pino, who gives teh Spanish side the lead just six minutes in.

Solskjaer wants Man Utd to attack

2021-10-20T19:08:14Z

"The last few games we’ve looked a little bit open. We’ve been too easy to play through on counter-attacks," he told BT Sport. "Today we’ve picked a team that will give us legs and energy. Our fans will also want to see us on the front foot.

"It’ll be nice for [Marcus Rashford] to play football freely without a niggle on his back or shoulders. The last few months he's been carrying an injury. You’ll see a smile now, and Marcus enjoying football is a brilliant sight to see.

"The last two or three seasons Atalanta have been scoring close to 100 goals in the Serie A, so we will have to defend really well. Plus we want to to hopefully be on the attack."

Kickoff and we're underway

2021-10-20T19:03:15Z

Six games have just kicked off. Let's see what this round of games has in store for us, shall we?

A historic goal for Pique

2021-10-20T18:49:01Z

A big moment for the Barca star

Arnaut Danjuma: How Villarreal's 'Cobra' went from the Championship to the Champions League

2021-10-20T18:44:27Z

It may not be today's marquee game, but Villarreal's clash with Young Boys does feature one player that is emerging as a star.

Arnaut Danjuma joined the Yellow Submarine from Bournemouth for €25m, and the Dutch winger has made a sensational start to his time in Spain.

Read about Danjuma's journey on Goal!

Salzburg's unbeaten run continues

2021-10-20T18:39:34Z

16 games, zero losses.

RB Salzburg are running rampant through their domestic league as usual, but what a start they've had to their Champions League campaign.

Full time in the first two games

2021-10-20T18:33:42Z

The early games are over, as Barcelona and RB Salzburg earn all three points.

Barca's come via Pique's first-half goal, their first in the competition this season, as they earn their first win of the campaign.

Salzburg, meanwhile, benefitted from an Okafor brace and another goal from Adeyemi to take down Wolfsburg 3-1.

What next for Man Utd starlet Amad after injury recovery?

2021-10-20T18:25:28Z

One of Manchester United's brightest young stars has been enduring a difficult few months.

Amad Diallo is nearing a return from injury, and his future is slightly uncertain as Man Utd prepare to take on his old club Atalanta.

Read all about Diallo on Goal!

GOAL SALZBURG!

2021-10-20T18:20:24Z

Okafor again, and that should just about do it.

That's a double for him, as RB Salzburg take the 3-1 lead over Wolfsburg in the 77th minute.

GOAL SALZBURG!

2021-10-20T18:09:28Z

Salzburg take a 2-1 lead as Okafor scores in the 65th minute. Just have to hold on at home now...

Nagelsmann to miss game for Bayern

2021-10-20T17:55:50Z

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann will miss today's game due to a flu-like infection, the German side has announced. 

Second halves are underway

2021-10-20T17:48:46Z

Both games are back underway, and both are very much in the balance in these second 45 minutes.

Fati on for Barcelona

2021-10-20T17:48:09Z

Two changes for Barca, with Fati replacing De Jong and Coutinho on for Mingueza.

The first Barca goalscorer since Messi

2021-10-20T17:39:17Z

It's been a longgggg time since someone besides Lionel Messi scored for Barca in the Champions League. 

HALFTIME

2021-10-20T17:32:39Z

Barcelona with the 1-0 lead over Dynao Kyiv thanks to Gerard Pique's goal.

Salzburg and Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are level at one apiece as they head to the dressing room. 

GOAL BARCELONA!

2021-10-20T17:22:08Z

Barcelona have their first Champions League goal of the season, and it's a goal from their most experienced leader.

Gerard Pique with the goal as he finishes on the back post on a set piece and it's 1-0 Barca in the 37th minute.

GOAL WOLFSBURG!

2021-10-20T17:02:09Z

Wolfsburg answer right back! 

A goal from Lukas Nmecha in the 15th minute has levelled the scoreline at 1-1. What a start!

GOAL SALZBURG! Adeyemi again!

2021-10-20T16:49:25Z

He can't stop scoring!

Another day, another goal for Karim Adeyemi. The young German has scored just minutes into Salzburg's clash with Wolfsburg, netting his third Champions League goal of the campaign.

Early chance for Dest

2021-10-20T16:48:19Z

An early chance for Sergino Dest, who is once again starting on the wing for Barca.

The American international puts a header just wide, and he'll probably believe he should have scored.

We're underway

2021-10-20T16:46:08Z

Kickoff of the early games

Games have kicked off. 

Here. We. Go.

Fati rested

2021-10-20T16:35:53Z

Ansu Fati has been rested by Ronald Koeman, who was hesitant to play the youngster three games in a week.

And so Barca's No. 10 won't start, and neither will Sergio Aguero, who revealed why he didn't want to take that famous shirt after Lionel Messi's departure.

Read the full story on Goal!

Patson Daka, take a bow!

2021-10-20T16:30:18Z

Today's Europa League game certainly set the tone!

Patson Daka scored FOUR goals for Leicester, leading the way in a 4-3 win over Zenit.

Time running out for Dembele?

2021-10-20T16:12:25Z

Ousmane Dembele may not be in the Barca team today, but he is the subject of some news.

The French winger would be open to a move to Newcastle United at the end of his contract at Camp Nou, Goal has learned, with his current contract set to expire in June 2022.

Read the full story on Goal!

Meanwhile in the Europa League...

2021-10-20T16:04:56Z

There is one Europa League match going on currently, as Leicester lead Spartak Moscow 3-2.

A five-goal thriller to start the day... a sign of things to come? 

Today's schedule

2021-10-20T16:01:08Z

We're about 45 minutes from kickoff on what should be another busy day of European football. Here's a breakdown of all the games and when they'll get going:

1745: Salzburg v Wolfsburg
1745: Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv
2000: Lille v Sevilla
2000: Zenit v Juventus
2000: Chelsea v Malmo
2000: Young Boys v Villarreal
2000: Benfica v Bayern Munich
2000: Manchester United v Atalanta

(All times BST)

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-10-20T16:00:54Z

Another busy day across Europe!

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

It's Champions League time once again and, if yesterday's games are any indiation, we're in for some more fun tonight. 

Kai Havertz Chelsea
