Live Blog

Champions League last 16 draw live: Man Utd vs PSG, Liverpool vs Bayern & more in knockouts

Goal brings you all the build up and news as it happens from the 2018-19 Champions League last 16 draw - stick around for the latest updates

Updated
Comments()
Getty/Goal composite

Hummels has his 👀 on Klopp!

2018-12-17T11:34:52Z

The Champions League last 16 has paired Jurgen Klopp with a team he knows plenty about: Bayern Munich.

But there are a few players in the Bayern ranks who are all too familiar with the Liverpool boss too!

🌟 And now for the Europa League draw!

2018-12-17T11:26:57Z

The football never really stops

The Europa League draw takes place in around half an hour's time.

Here are the teams in the hat for that:

Seeded teams:

Arsenal
Benfica*
Betis
Chelsea
Dinamo Zagreb
Dynamo Kiev
Frankfurt
Genk
Inter*
Bayer Leverkusen
Napoli*
Red Bull Salzburg
Sevilla
Valencia*
Villarreal
Zenit

Unseeded teams 

BATE Borisov
Celtic
Club Brugge*
Fenerbahce
Galatasaray*
Krasnodar
Lazio
Malmo
Olympiacos
Rapid Wien
Rennes
Slavia Prague
Sporting
Shakhtar Donetsk*
Viktoria Plzen*
Zurich

*Transferred from the Champions League

CONFIRMED: Champions League last 16

2018-12-17T11:21:29Z

Which game are you most excited by?

Here we are! Some excellent match-ups in store for February and March!

⚽️ Schalke vs Man City
⚽️ Atletico Madrid vs Juventus
⚽️ Man Utd vs PSG
⚽️ Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund
⚽️ Lyon vs Barcelona
⚽️ Roma vs Porto
⚽️ Ajax vs Real Madrid
⚽️ Liverpool vs Bayern Munich

Getty Images

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich

2018-12-17T11:19:49Z

Jurgen Klopp locks horns with familiar foes in Germany!

Ajax vs Real Madrid

2018-12-17T11:19:16Z

Oh! I seriously difficult draw for this season's upstarts Ajax.

Roma vs Porto

2018-12-17T11:18:47Z

Italy and Portugal collide!

Lyon vs Barcelona

2018-12-17T11:17:56Z

A tough draw for the Ligue 1 side.

Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund

2018-12-17T11:17:17Z

Spurs must make the trip to Germany and face the Yellow Wall 🌕

🔴⚫️ Manchester United vs PSG 🔵🔴

2018-12-17T11:15:58Z

Neymar and Co. are coming to Old Trafford!

Atletico Madrid vs Juventus

2018-12-17T11:15:07Z

Diego Simeone's men have to face Cristiano Ronaldo again!

First teams are out!

2018-12-17T11:13:43Z

Schalke vs Man City

The draw is set to begin

2018-12-17T11:11:19Z

So here are the two seeding pots:

⚽️ Group Winners ⚽️

Barcelona
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Juventus
Man City
PSG
Porto
Real Madrid

⚽️ Group Runners-up ⚽️

Ajax
Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
Lyon
Man Utd
Roma
Schalke
Tottenham

The special guests are here!

2018-12-17T11:07:58Z

France star Laura Georges and former Liverpool hero Luis Garcia are on stage for the draw 😍

The draw proceedings have begun 🎉

2018-12-17T10:52:27Z

Let's go!

Stay tuned.

We will be treated to information about the technicalities - which, luckily for you, we've already explained! - and then it's down to business.

This is what they're playing for..

2018-12-17T10:37:36Z

Who will get their hands on it?

Manchester City and Barcelona are among the favourites, but holders Real Madrid's chances have lengthened.

Check out all the favourites and outsiders here!

 

Getty

⭐️ Under half an hour to go! ⭐️

2018-12-17T10:33:54Z

Just under half an hour to go until things get started.

Here are the seeding pots:

⚽️ Group Winners ⚽️

Barcelona
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Juventus
Man City
PSG
Porto
Real Madrid

⚽️ Group Runners-up ⚽️

Ajax
Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
Lyon
Man Utd
Roma
Schalke
Tottenham

And remember: teams cannot play teams from the same group or the same association.

📝 STAT ATTACK! 📝

2018-12-17T10:30:22Z

One for Spurs fans to ponder..

⚪️ Of all 16 sides to qualify for the last 16, Tottenham were the only side to have a negative goal difference in the group stage (-1) – they are the first side to qualify for the last 16 with a negative goal difference since Roma in 2015-16.

🤔 What did we learn from the group stage?

2018-12-17T10:22:12Z

⚽️ A fourth successive CL title may be beyond Real Madrid.

⚽️ Borussia Dortmund & Ajax are serious contenders.

⚽️ Even with Ronaldo, Juve still lack that cutting edge.

Read more here!

📝 Stat Attack! 📝

2018-12-17T10:20:00Z

⚽️ Robert Lewandowski topped the goalscoring charts in the 2018-19 group stage (8 goals); this is the lowest top-scoring player in a UCL group stage since 2012-13, when Burak Yilmaz & Cristiano Ronaldo both netted six goals.

Click here to check out all of this season's top scorers.

Getty

Who do you want your team to get?

2018-12-17T10:14:15Z

Let us know on Twitter!

And there's more!

2018-12-17T10:11:41Z

Of course, it can be easy to get swept up in all the excitement of the Champions League, but there is another draw on today as well.

The last 32 of the Europa League will learn their fate an hour after the Champions League draw, with things scheduled to kick off at 12pm GMT (7am ET)

We've got everything you need to know on that 👉 here.

📅 When will the CL last 16 take place?

2018-12-17T10:10:17Z

The first leg of the round of 16 stage will be played from February 12-20, and the second legs will be played from March 5-13.

Find out everything you need to know by clicking here.

📝 Stat Attack!

2018-12-17T10:05:05Z

🇳🇱 Ajax are the first Dutch side to progress to the Champions League knockout stage since PSV in 2015-16. No Dutch side have made it to the quarter-finals since PSV in 2006-07.

Will Erik ten Hag's men emulate Louis van Gaal and the heroes of 1995? 

Mourinho isn't worried anyway...

2018-12-17T10:01:45Z

“You look forward to Monday, I don’t,” Jose Mourinho told MUTV ahead of the draw. “Really it’s not something that keeps me with an eye on the television..."

Read the full story right here on Goal!

Getty Images

⏳Just an hour to go until the draw gets started!

2018-12-17T09:59:42Z

The draw is set to get under way at 11am GMT (6am ET).

Excited yet? 😍

📝 Stat Attack!

2018-12-17T09:55:37Z

🦁 There are more English clubs in the last 16 than from any other nation (4), which was also the case last season (5). 

Those four teams are: Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham.

No English team has won the Champions League since Chelsea in 2012. Will one of them go all the way this year?

So who can get who then?

2018-12-17T09:46:03Z

The aforementioned draw restrictions mean that certain teams can avoid certain others.

Let's break that down.

⚽️ Group Winners ⚽️

Barcelona's possible opponents: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Schalke
Bayern Munich's possible opponents: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Tottenham
Borussia Dortmund's possible opponents: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Tottenham
Juventus' possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Schalke, Tottenham
Man City's possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Schalke
PSG's possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Man Utd, Roma, Schalke, Tottenham
Porto's possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Tottenham
Real Madrid's possible opponents: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Schalke, Tottenham

⚽️ Group Runners-up ⚽️

Ajax's possible opponents: Barcelona, Dortmund, Juventus, Man City, PSG, Porto, Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid's possible opponents: Bayern Munich, Juventus, Man City, PSG, Porto
Liverpool's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Porto, Real Madrid
Lyon's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Porto, Real Madrid
Man Utd's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, PSG, Porto, Real Madrid
Roma's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Man City, PSG, Porto
Schalke's possible opponents: Barcelona, Juventus, Man City, PSG, Real Madrid
Tottenham's possible opponents: Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Juventus, PSG, Porto, Real Madrid

 

How does the draw work?

2018-12-17T09:39:56Z

Essentially, the draw involves drawing a team from Pot 1 (group winners) against a team from Pot 2 (group runners-up).

However, there are a few points to note:

✋ A team cannot be drawn against another team from their group.
✋ A team cannot be drawn against another team from the same country/association.

🤔 Which teams are in the last 16?

2018-12-17T09:34:45Z

Who is in the hat?

As the name suggests, 16 teams have progressed to the knockout stage of the Champions League, so who are they?

There are two seeding pots - one populated by group winners and the other made up of group runners-up.

⚽️ Group Winners ⚽️

Barcelona
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Juventus
Man City
PSG
Porto
Real Madrid

⚽️ Group Runners-up ⚽️

Ajax
Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
Lyon
Man Utd
Roma
Schalke
Tottenham

The Champions League last 16 draw is here 🏆

2018-12-17T09:30:12Z

Stick around for the latest updates

Greetings and salutations! You are most welcome to Goal's live coverage of today's Champions League last 16 draw.

We'll be bringing you everything you need to know about the draw as well as all the news as it happens, so stick around!