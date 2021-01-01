Champions League final LIVE: Manchester City face Chelsea in Portugal

Well, blimey. Let's run down some of the talking points there. Raheem Sterling starts for Manchester City - but neither Fernandinho or Rodri makes the cut.

To run that one over, at least one of those two has started every game that Guardiola's men have played this season, while the former has one club goal since February.

But that line-up suggests that Guardiola may look to attack hard and early here. It could leave a few gaps for Chelsea to exploit. They have given Timo Werner and Kai Havertz the nod over Hakim Ziyech up front - and Edouard Mendy is fit to play between the sticks.