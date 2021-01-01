Live Blog

Bengaluru 1-1 Odisha: Erik Paartalu earns the Blues a point against the Kalinga Warriors

The Australian midfielder cancelled out Diego Mauricio's first half strike as Bengaluru shared the honours with Odisha...

Erik Paartalu, Bengaluru vs Odisha
FULL TIME!

2021-01-24T15:55:31Z

Bengaluru 1-1 Odisha

Bengaluru FC's winless streak continued as they managed a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Diego Mauricio had broken the deadlock in the eighth minute from Manuel Ownu's assist but Erik Paartalu equalised for the Blues in the 82nd minute to earnt eh South Indian club at least a point.

Bengaluru vs Odisha
90' Gurpreet denies Jerry!

2021-01-24T15:48:18Z

Jerry Mawihmingthanga receives a pass inside the box and takes a shot but Gurpreet makes a good save to deny him from scoring.

88' Odisha - Substitution

2021-01-24T15:47:05Z

Nandha Kumar Sekar IN Daniel Lalhimpuia OUT.

88' Cleiton's header drops on the roof of the net

2021-01-24T15:46:27Z

Cleiton Silva tries to flick a cross inside the box with the top of his head but the ball drops on the roof of the net.

86' Chhetri misses a sitter!

2021-01-24T15:44:18Z

Drama on the other end too as Sunil Chhetri receives a pass inside the box, controls with his chest but his final delivery goes above the crossbar.

85' Daniel hits the post!

2021-01-24T15:43:28Z

Daniel Lalhimpuia picks up a pass from Mauricio inside the box and goes past Fran Gonzalez before taking a shot but it hits the post and goes out.

82' GOAL! Bengaluru 1-1 Odisha

2021-01-24T15:40:46Z

Erik Paartalu equalises for Bengaluru

Cleiton Silva curls in a corner and Erik Paartalu rises high and heads the ball into the net. Game on!
Bengaluru vs Odisha
Cooling break!

2021-01-24T15:35:13Z

The second cooling break is on! What an intense half this has been.

Bengaluru going all guns blazing

2021-01-24T15:32:17Z

The Blues are attacking with all their might to get an equaliser. Can Odisha hold fort for another 20 minutes?

68' Bengaluru - Substitution

2021-01-24T15:26:50Z

Leon Augustine IN Udanta Singh OUT.

67' Cleiton's free-kick clips the crossbar

2021-01-24T15:26:13Z

Cleiton Silva's curling free-kick from near the box clips the crossbar and goes out of play!

66' Arshdeep's rare mistake!

2021-01-24T15:25:14Z

Parag sends in a long throw-in and Arshdeep fumbles in the air as it falls to Opseth but he fails to take a convincing shot and Odisha defenders clear the ball eventually. A rare but dangerous mistake from the Odisha goalkeeper.

60' Gurpreet denies Jerry from scoring!

2021-01-24T15:18:29Z

Manuel Onwu forwards a defence-splitting through ball which Jerry follows inside the box and takes a shot but Gurpreet Sandhu parries it away.

58' Gonzalez's headers goes off target!

2021-01-24T15:16:45Z

Rahul Bheke keeps in an inch-perfect cross from the right side inside the box Fran Gonzalez goes for the header but fails to keep the ball on target.

52' Another top save by Arshdeep

2021-01-24T15:10:54Z

Cleiton curls in a cross from the left side and Chhetri attempts a header which Bora tries to clear with his but it almost went into his own goal but Arshdeep makes a crucial save.

46' Bengaluru - Substitution

2021-01-24T15:04:16Z

Kristian Opseth IN Amay Morajkar OUT

SECOND HALF!

2021-01-24T15:01:42Z

Can Bengaluru come back in the second half?

HALF-TIME!

2021-01-24T14:46:49Z

Bengaluru 0-1 Odisha

Diego Mauricio's 8th-minute strike keeps Odisha FC in the lead after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
Bengaluru vs Odisha
41' Another top save by Arshdeep!

2021-01-24T14:41:17Z

Cleiton whips in a corner inside the box Box and Bheke attempts a header and keeps it on target but Arshdeep parries the ball away from the goal.

38' Arshdeep stops Paartalu's attempt

2021-01-24T14:38:20Z

Rahul Bheke sends a long throw inside the box which Odisha defenders clear half-heartedly. Paartalu picks up the ball and takes a first time shot on goal which Arshdeep somehow manages to stop. Top effort from the Odisha custodian.

Bengaluru showing intent

2021-01-24T14:35:55Z

The Blues have maintained the lion's share of possession in this half and are now looking desperate for an equaliser.

Cooling break!

2021-01-24T14:29:59Z

The Juggernauts are in front after the first 30 minutes. Can Bengaluru come back in this half?

23' Cleiton's headers goes off target!

2021-01-24T14:23:16Z

Cleiton passes the ball to Suresh on the edge of the box who in turn sends a cross back to the Brazilian inside the box but his header is off target!

18' Bheke's header goes above crossbar

2021-01-24T14:19:02Z

Suresh Wangjam curls in a cross from the right side and Rahul Bheke rises high and attempts a header but it goes above the crossbar without troubling Arshdeep.

Odisha off to flying start

2021-01-24T14:16:30Z

The Juggernauts have got the early lead and will try to build on the confidence.

8' GOAL! Bengaluru 0-1 Odisha

2021-01-24T14:09:23Z

Diego Mauricio puts Odisha in front

Jerry Mawihmingthanga takes a quick free-kick and finds Manuel Ownu on the right flank who makes a run and squares the ball inside the box for Diego Mauricio who just converts a simple tap-in to give Odisha the lead.
Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Bengaluru vs Odisha
KICK-OFF!

2021-01-24T14:00:56Z

Bengaluru FC get us underway at Fatorda.

One change in Odisha

2021-01-24T13:44:05Z

Stuart Baxter, on the other hand, makes one change as skipper Steven Taylor returns to the lineup replacing Mohammed Sajid Dhot.

Bengaluru unchanged

2021-01-24T13:43:35Z

Naushad Moosa names an unchanged starting lineup from their last game which they lost 1-2 against Kerala Blasters.

Bengaluru vs Odisha

2021-01-24T13:36:06Z

Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's Indian Super League clash between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.