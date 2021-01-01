FULL TIME!
2021-01-24T15:55:31Z
Bengaluru 1-1 Odisha
Bengaluru FC's winless streak continued as they managed a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.
Diego Mauricio had broken the deadlock in the eighth minute from Manuel Ownu's assist but Erik Paartalu equalised for the Blues in the 82nd minute to earnt eh South Indian club at least a point.
ISL
90' Gurpreet denies Jerry!
2021-01-24T15:48:18Z
Jerry Mawihmingthanga receives a pass inside the box and takes a shot but Gurpreet makes a good save to deny him from scoring.
88' Odisha - Substitution
2021-01-24T15:47:05Z
Nandha Kumar Sekar IN Daniel Lalhimpuia OUT.
88' Cleiton's header drops on the roof of the net
2021-01-24T15:46:27Z
Cleiton Silva tries to flick a cross inside the box with the top of his head but the ball drops on the roof of the net.
86' Chhetri misses a sitter!
2021-01-24T15:44:18Z
Drama on the other end too as Sunil Chhetri receives a pass inside the box, controls with his chest but his final delivery goes above the crossbar.
85' Daniel hits the post!
2021-01-24T15:43:28Z
Daniel Lalhimpuia picks up a pass from Mauricio inside the box and goes past Fran Gonzalez before taking a shot but it hits the post and goes out.
82' GOAL! Bengaluru 1-1 Odisha
2021-01-24T15:40:46Z
Erik Paartalu equalises for BengaluruCleiton Silva curls in a corner and Erik Paartalu rises high and heads the ball into the net. Game on!
ISL
Cooling break!
2021-01-24T15:35:13Z
The second cooling break is on! What an intense half this has been.
Bengaluru going all guns blazing
2021-01-24T15:32:17Z
The Blues are attacking with all their might to get an equaliser. Can Odisha hold fort for another 20 minutes?
68' Bengaluru - Substitution
2021-01-24T15:26:50Z
Leon Augustine IN Udanta Singh OUT.
67' Cleiton's free-kick clips the crossbar
2021-01-24T15:26:13Z
Cleiton Silva's curling free-kick from near the box clips the crossbar and goes out of play!
66' Arshdeep's rare mistake!
2021-01-24T15:25:14Z
Parag sends in a long throw-in and Arshdeep fumbles in the air as it falls to Opseth but he fails to take a convincing shot and Odisha defenders clear the ball eventually. A rare but dangerous mistake from the Odisha goalkeeper.
60' Gurpreet denies Jerry from scoring!
2021-01-24T15:18:29Z
Manuel Onwu forwards a defence-splitting through ball which Jerry follows inside the box and takes a shot but Gurpreet Sandhu parries it away.
58' Gonzalez's headers goes off target!
2021-01-24T15:16:45Z
Rahul Bheke keeps in an inch-perfect cross from the right side inside the box Fran Gonzalez goes for the header but fails to keep the ball on target.
52' Another top save by Arshdeep
2021-01-24T15:10:54Z
Cleiton curls in a cross from the left side and Chhetri attempts a header which Bora tries to clear with his but it almost went into his own goal but Arshdeep makes a crucial save.
46' Bengaluru - Substitution
2021-01-24T15:04:16Z
Kristian Opseth IN Amay Morajkar OUT
SECOND HALF!
2021-01-24T15:01:42Z
Can Bengaluru come back in the second half?
HALF-TIME!
2021-01-24T14:46:49Z
Bengaluru 0-1 OdishaDiego Mauricio's 8th-minute strike keeps Odisha FC in the lead after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
ISL
41' Another top save by Arshdeep!
2021-01-24T14:41:17Z
Cleiton whips in a corner inside the box Box and Bheke attempts a header and keeps it on target but Arshdeep parries the ball away from the goal.
38' Arshdeep stops Paartalu's attempt
2021-01-24T14:38:20Z
Rahul Bheke sends a long throw inside the box which Odisha defenders clear half-heartedly. Paartalu picks up the ball and takes a first time shot on goal which Arshdeep somehow manages to stop. Top effort from the Odisha custodian.
Bengaluru showing intent
2021-01-24T14:35:55Z
The Blues have maintained the lion's share of possession in this half and are now looking desperate for an equaliser.
Cooling break!
2021-01-24T14:29:59Z
The Juggernauts are in front after the first 30 minutes. Can Bengaluru come back in this half?
23' Cleiton's headers goes off target!
2021-01-24T14:23:16Z
Cleiton passes the ball to Suresh on the edge of the box who in turn sends a cross back to the Brazilian inside the box but his header is off target!
18' Bheke's header goes above crossbar
2021-01-24T14:19:02Z
Suresh Wangjam curls in a cross from the right side and Rahul Bheke rises high and attempts a header but it goes above the crossbar without troubling Arshdeep.
Odisha off to flying start
2021-01-24T14:16:30Z
The Juggernauts have got the early lead and will try to build on the confidence.
8' GOAL! Bengaluru 0-1 Odisha
2021-01-24T14:09:23Z
Diego Mauricio puts Odisha in frontJerry Mawihmingthanga takes a quick free-kick and finds Manuel Ownu on the right flank who makes a run and squares the ball inside the box for Diego Mauricio who just converts a simple tap-in to give Odisha the lead.
ISL
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-24T14:00:56Z
Bengaluru FC get us underway at Fatorda.
One change in Odisha
2021-01-24T13:44:05Z
Stuart Baxter, on the other hand, makes one change as skipper Steven Taylor returns to the lineup replacing Mohammed Sajid Dhot.
Bengaluru unchanged
2021-01-24T13:43:35Z
Naushad Moosa names an unchanged starting lineup from their last game which they lost 1-2 against Kerala Blasters.
Team news!
2021-01-24T13:37:08Z
Taylor returns, Bengaluru unchanged
Taylor returns, Bengaluru unchanged
Bengaluru vs Odisha
2021-01-24T13:36:06Z
Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's Indian Super League clash between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.