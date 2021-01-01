Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

11' Chhangte's header straight to Gurpreet
Thapa receives the ball on the right flank and sends a first time cross inside the box and Chhangte attempts a header but the ball goes straight to Gurpreet.
5' Gurpreet stops Isma's attempt
Isma receives a pass near the centre circle and make a run down the middle before taking a shot from the edge of the box but Gurpreet comfortably stops. Rahim Ali attempts another shot on goal from the rebound ball but once again Gurpreet collects it.
KICK-OFF!
Bengaluru get us underway.
Chennaiyin need goals!
151 - Chennaiyin FC have created 151 chances after MD16, the most in this season of the ISL. However, they scored the least goals in the league (11). Contrasting.
Laszlo makes three changes
Three changes in the Chennaiyin lineup as Enes Sipovic, Anirudh Thapa and Manuel Lanzarote replace Deepak Tangri, Thoi Singh and Germanpreet Singh.
Two changes in Bengaluru lineup
Erik Paartalu and Parag Srivas replace Rahul Bheke and Leon Augustin in the Bengaluru lineup.
Team news!
Lanzarote makes Chennaiyin debut
Lanzarote makes Chennaiyin debut

Manuel Lanzarote starts for Chennaiyin
Manuel Lanzarote starts for Chennaiyin#ISL #BFCCFC pic.twitter.com/RkxLO4rXXz
Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.