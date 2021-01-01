Live Blog

Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with goal as Bengaluru FC take on Chennaiyin FC in an ISL clash...

Updated
Comments (0)
Isma Goncalves Chennaiyin ISL
ISL

11' Chhangte's header straight to Gurpreet

2021-02-05T14:12:00Z

Thapa receives the ball on the right flank and sends a first time cross inside the box and Chhangte attempts a header but the ball goes straight to Gurpreet.

5' Gurpreet stops Isma's attempt

2021-02-05T14:06:30Z

Isma receives a pass near the centre circle and make a run down the middle before taking a shot from the edge of the box but Gurpreet comfortably stops. Rahim Ali attempts another shot on goal from the rebound ball but once again Gurpreet collects it.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-05T14:01:00Z

Bengaluru get us underway.

Laszlo makes three changes

2021-02-05T13:31:44Z

Three changes in the Chennaiyin lineup as Enes Sipovic, Anirudh Thapa and Manuel Lanzarote replace Deepak Tangri, Thoi Singh and Germanpreet Singh.

Two changes in Bengaluru lineup

2021-02-05T13:30:12Z

Erik Paartalu and Parag Srivas replace Rahul Bheke and Leon Augustin in the Bengaluru lineup.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

2021-02-05T12:54:30Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.