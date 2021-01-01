Bangladesh 0-0 India: Follow the SAFF Championship 2021 action LIVE

India bench
India subs: Seriton, Apuia, Brandon, Farukh, Dheeraj, Jeakson, Yasir, Mandar, Sahal, Suresh, Rahim, Vishal.
TEAM NEWS
India XI vs Bangladesh
Here's how India are lining up against Bangladesh in their #SAFFChampionship2021 opener 📝#BANIND #BacktheBlue #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/W4oJdyhrsB— Goal India (@Goal_India) October 4, 2021
India's SAFF Championship 2021 opener
Bangladesh vs IndiaHello and welcome to the live updates of the SAFF Championship 2021 clash between Bangladesh and India at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.