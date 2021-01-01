Live Blog

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

The top two teams on the ISL table come face to face tonight at the Fatorda Stadium...

Updated
Roy Krishna, Adam Le Fondre
ISL

Two changes in the Mumbai City XI

2021-01-11T13:07:39Z

Sergio Lobera makes two changes in the Mumbai City starting eleven. Ahmed Jahouh who had picked up a red card in their last game against Bengaluru is replaced by CY Goddard while Bartholomew Ogbeche starts as Adam Le Fondre is kept on the bench.

Three changes in ATK Mohun Bagan lineup

2021-01-11T13:06:23Z

Antonio Habas makes three changes in the lineup which defeated NorthEast United in their last match. Javier Hernandez returns from injury and replaces Carl McHugh. Glan Martins come in place of SK Sahil and Manvir Singh replaces Prabir Das.