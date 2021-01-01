Rock-solid defenses!
2021-01-11T13:12:01Z
3 - @atkmohunbaganfc and @MumbaiCityFC are the teams which have conceded the least number of goals this #ISL season, three and four, respectively. They have also kept the most clean sheets, ATKMB seven and MCFC five, respectively.
Two changes in the Mumbai City XI
2021-01-11T13:07:39Z
Sergio Lobera makes two changes in the Mumbai City starting eleven. Ahmed Jahouh who had picked up a red card in their last game against Bengaluru is replaced by CY Goddard while Bartholomew Ogbeche starts as Adam Le Fondre is kept on the bench.
Three changes in ATK Mohun Bagan lineup
2021-01-11T13:06:23Z
Antonio Habas makes three changes in the lineup which defeated NorthEast United in their last match. Javier Hernandez returns from injury and replaces Carl McHugh. Glan Martins come in place of SK Sahil and Manvir Singh replaces Prabir Das.
Team news!
2021-01-11T13:05:14Z
Ogbeche starts, Hernandez back from injury
Important team news for an important top of the table clash!
Who will win?#ISL #ATKMBMCFC pic.twitter.com/wAoCgpCPzg
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City
2021-01-11T12:40:13Z
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog of today's Indian Super League clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa...