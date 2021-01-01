Al Wahda vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow the AFC Champions League action as it happens

FC Goa are set to take on Al Wahda in their second group game in the ACL 2021 campaign... 15:17

Al Wahda XI

📝* إليكم قائمة البداية لمواجهة فريق "FC GOA" الهندي في بطولة @theAFCCL_ar.#WAHDALive pic.twitter.com/StUbeLchoJ — AlWahda FC نادي الوحدة (@AlWahdaFCC) April 17, 2021

TEAM NEWS

FC Goa registered a 0-0 draw against Al-Rayyan with this line-up

An unchanged team for FC Goa against Al Wahda tonight 👊#FCGoaInAsia #ACL2021 pic.twitter.com/B8LWUf3EGF — Goal India (@Goal_India) April 17, 2021

FC Goa in Asia!

The third match of the 2021 AFC Champions League Group E sees Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa take on UAE-based club Al Wahda at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda