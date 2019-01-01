Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers live: Ghana vs South Africa

Ghana probe!
Long balls for Bafana Bafana
Bafana Bafana are still trying to find their feet
It remains goalless, but will these five players rise to the occasion?
Here is what Manyama said ahead of the match...
The Kaizer Chiefs man is, however, on the bench
Ghana's last five competitive matches
Ghana's last five games in all competitions:
Cameroon 🇨🇲 0-0 🇬🇭 Ghana
Guinea-Bissau 🇬🇼 0-2 🇬🇭 Ghana
Ghana 🇬🇭 1-1 🇹🇳 Tunisia
Ghana 🇬🇭 0-1 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 0-0 🇬🇭 Ghana
They'll face South Africa 🇿🇦 later today! pic.twitter.com/M0w8Lslvjx
Bafana Bafana's last five competitive matches
South Africa's last five games in all competitions:
Egypt 🇪🇬 0-1 🇿🇦 South Africa
Nigeria 🇳🇬 2-1 🇿🇦 South Africa
Lesotho 🇱🇸 3-2 🇿🇦 South Africa
South Africa 🇿🇦 0-3 🇱🇸 Lesotho
South Africa 🇿🇦 2-1 🇲🇱 Mali
They'll face Ghana 🇬🇭 today! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/I7hbwtkGWK
Kick-off
We have just kicked off in Cape Coast
Gambia president congratulate Scorpions
President Barrow of The Gambia has praised the Scorpions following their historic Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory over Angola away on Wednesday.
The tiny west African nation came from behind to win 3-1 in Luanda after two goals from Assan Ceesay and a late Sulayman Marreh strike to take all three points away from home.
Read the story here.
Our preview: Ghana vs South Africa
Ghana vs South Africa - Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview
Starting XI: Ghana vs South Africa
.@BafanaBafana starting XI vs Ghana: Ronwen Williams, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Thamsanqa Mkhize, S'fiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Bongani Zungu, Thato Mokeke, Dean Furman, Percy Tau, Thembinkosi Lorch, Bradley Grobler #AFCON2021Q #AfconOnGoal pic.twitter.com/gM4k8eLDU4— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) November 14, 2019
Black Stars' Staring 11#Afcon2021Q #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/eKdrqWAKYL— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 14, 2019
Ghana vs South Africa
Our focus will be on the Black Stars and Bafana Bafana!Hi Africa, thank you for choosing Goal as we now build-up to the Black Stars and Bafana Bafana match at Cape Coast Sports Stadium.
Match Report: Egypt 1-1 Kenya
OTHER RESULTS
2021 AFCON Qualifier
Mozambique 🇲🇿 2-0 🇷🇼 Rwanda
[Stelio Ernesto Telinho, Edson Mexer]#AFCON2021Q #MOZRWA
2021 AFCON Qualifier
Togo 🇹🇬 0-1 🇰🇲 Comoros
[Faiz Selemani]#AFCON2021Q #TOGCOM
The Kenya that draw with Egypt is the same Kenya that got help from Egypt minister of sports after they had discovered that their government had not paid for their accommodation.
Congratulations to Harambee Stars for holding the Pharaohs in Egypt. Thanks for the equaliser.
FULL-TIME: Egypt 1-1 Kenya
Our next match against Togo on Monday, Harambee Stars team should have their home jersey with Names
SCORE UPDATES
83' Egypt 🇪🇬 1 - 1 🇰🇪 Kenya
80' Mozambique 🇲🇿 2 - 0 🇷🇼 Rwanda
80' Togo 🇹🇬 0 - 1 🇰🇲 Comoros#AFCON2021Q
Harambee Stars are playing so well. If only Kenya could be having the right people at the helm of sports not the busy slaying folks heading the ministry and Federation
Will Kenya hold on?
GOOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!
Michael Olunga draws Harambee Stars level.
Michael Olunga levels for Kenya. Egypt 1-1 Kenya
70' Egypt 1-1 Kenya— Harambee Stars (@harambee__stars) November 14, 2019
Goaaaal by @OgadaOlunga Olunga!!!!!#HarambeeStars
#AFCON2021Q
UPDATE: Three matches are into the second half
54' Egypt 🇪🇬 1 - 0 🇰🇪 Kenya
51' Mozambique 🇲🇿 2 - 0 🇷🇼 Rwanda
51' Togo 🇹🇬 0 - 1 🇰🇲 Comoros#AFCON2021Q
SCORE UPDATE
Comoros take the lead away to Togo! 1-0
We are back underway for the second half
انطلاق الشوط الثاني— Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) November 14, 2019
🇪🇬 1-0 🇰🇪#TotalAFCONQ2021
A goal Kenya should have never conceded.
HALF-TIME
إستراحة!— Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) November 14, 2019
🇪🇬1-0🇰🇪#TotalAFCONQ2021 pic.twitter.com/OiHZroCjQW
GOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!!
Egypt take the lead through Kharaba
42' Egypt 1-0 Kenya
Mohamed Kharaba simple tap in after a horrendous back pass from Eric Marcelo Ouma#AFCON2021Q
More problems for Kenya
Kenya's Harambee Stars are really finding themselves up against it in Alexandria; keeper Matasi has already been injured and replaced by Ian Otieno, and now winger Timbe is the latest to be subbed after picking up a knock. Can Kimanzi's troops ride out the storm?
Can Kimanzi's troops ride out the storm?#Afcon2021Q
Egypt in control of the match
Kenya to rue missed chances?
Otieno has done well for Kenya so far...
Looks like early sub Ian Otieno is settling real fast in goal, a few saves to his credit so far.
Huge blow for Kenya as Ian Otieno replaces Matasi
10' Goalie Patrick Matasi injured and leaves the pitch, comes on Ian Otieno. Egypt 0 - 0 Kenya
Egypt 0 - 0 Kenya #WalkWithSagini #AFCON2021Q
SCORE UPDATES
#AFCON2021Q Update:— DiskiAfrika (@DiskiAfrika) November 14, 2019
7' Mozambique 0-0 Rwanda;
12' Egypt 0-0 Kenya;
9' Togo 0-0 Comoros
Early change for Kenya as Matasi is forced out with an injury
Game Over for Matasi. Kenya forced to make an early change. Egypt vs Kenya
#AFCON2021Q
We are underway!
إنطلاق صافرة البداية 👌🏻— Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) November 14, 2019
🇪🇬🆚🇰🇪#TotalAFCONQ2021 pic.twitter.com/Eqyijq4ZeQ
Omollo interview with Goal
Posta Rangers head coach Sammy Omollo feels Kenya will struggle against Egypt in their 2021 Afcon qualifier.
Harambee Stars are currently in the North African country preparing to play the hosts on Thursday night. The former Kenya defender states the preparations have not been good for the Francis Kimanzi-led side and it might affect their game.
Read the story here.
Kimanzi interview ahead of Egypt vs Kenya clash
Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has challenged his players to stand up and take the battle to Egypt when the two sides clash in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
The Kenyan side left the country on Sunday night to Cairo via Dubai in a long 16-hour flight and will also need to travel by road to Alexandria, with the Group G opener slated for the Borg El Arab Stadium.
Read our story here.
Starting XI: Egypt vs Kenya
Kenya XI vs. Egypt: Matasi; Olwande, Okumu, Onyango, Ouma; Wanyama, Johanna; Juma, Omollo, Timbe, Olunga— Ed Dove (@EddyDove) November 14, 2019
Kenya won one and lost two in Egypt during the Afcon, can they avoid a third defeat on North African soil here?#Afcon2021Q #AfconOnGoal pic.twitter.com/ZS7vLBJMsA
Starting XI— Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) November 14, 2019
🇰🇪🆚🇪🇬#ThePharaohs #TotalAFCONQ2021 pic.twitter.com/gA4OzjsdE6