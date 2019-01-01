Live Blog

Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers live: Egypt host Kenya in Group G

Join Goal for the live coverage of Thuesday's Afcon 2021 qualifiers with our first match between The Pharaohs and Harambee Stars

Updated
Comments()
Getty Images

Egypt in control of the match

2019-11-14T16:30:38Z

Even without Mo Salah, Egypt still look very dangerous. And it took a few good saves by Otieno to keep Kenya in the game. It's been an exciting match thus far but what fans want to see is goals. 

Otieno has done well for Kenya so far...

2019-11-14T16:23:56Z

Huge blow for Kenya as Ian Otieno replaces Matasi

2019-11-14T16:18:36Z

Omollo interview with Goal

2019-11-14T16:01:26Z

Posta Rangers head coach Sammy Omollo feels Kenya will struggle against Egypt in their 2021 Afcon qualifier.

Harambee Stars are currently in the North African country preparing to play the hosts on Thursday night. The former Kenya defender states the preparations have not been good for the Francis Kimanzi-led side and it might affect their game.

Read the story here

Kimanzi interview ahead of Egypt vs Kenya clash

2019-11-14T15:58:34Z

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has challenged his players to stand up and take the battle to Egypt when the two sides clash in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Kenyan side left the country on Sunday night to Cairo via Dubai in a long 16-hour flight and will also need to travel by road to Alexandria, with the Group G opener slated for the Borg El Arab Stadium.

Read our story here

Starting XI: Egypt vs Kenya

2019-11-14T15:55:37Z

Welcome!

2019-11-14T15:50:43Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of Thursday's Afcon 2021 qualifiers. Our main focus will be on Egypt and Kenya as they open Group G. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again this evening.  