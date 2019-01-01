Live Blog

Afcon Live Blog: Nigeria and Tunisia fight for bronze medal

Tunisia and Nigeria meet in a 3rd/4th play-off with the winner set to take home the bronze medal. Goal has it LIVE!

End of the tournament for Ighalo

2019-07-17T19:47:09Z

Is the green Nigeria jersey too heavy?

2019-07-17T19:40:04Z

Is everyone in Nigeria proud of this team?

2019-07-17T19:35:17Z

This Nigerian team has improved

2019-07-17T19:32:14Z

Super Eagles still have memories of the previous game

2019-07-17T19:22:43Z

Free-kick to Tunisia

2019-07-17T19:19:06Z

CLOSE!!

2019-07-17T19:15:59Z

Golden Boot: Ighalo in pole position

2019-07-17T19:11:34Z

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!!

2019-07-17T19:02:44Z

Nigeria takes the lead through Ighalo. This is one of the fastest goals of the tournament. Collins eliminates his marker before playing a cross into the box, and after a miscommunication between the Tunisia defence, Ighalo says thank you with an easy tap in. 

Kick-off

2019-07-17T19:00:35Z

We are underway at Al Salam Stadium... 

Race for the Golden Boot

2019-07-17T18:55:20Z

Who will win Afcon 2019 Golden Boot? Check out the candidates so far on goal.com

Can Nigeria make seven from seven?

2019-07-17T18:47:43Z

What's at stake?

2019-07-17T18:33:08Z

The winner of this match will be handed the bronze medal. Both Tunisia and Nigeria were knocked out at the semi-final stages.  

Hello Africa!

2019-07-17T18:31:59Z

Hi everyone, welcome to the live coverage of this evening Afcon match between Tunisia and Nigeria. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again this evening. 