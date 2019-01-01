Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Uganda in action against DR Congo

The first match of the Afcon 2019 match day two will see Congo DR take on Uganda. It's LIVE on Goal!

GOOOOOOAAAALLL!!

2019-06-22T15:36:45Z

Another set-piece, another goal for Uganda!! Okwi finds the back of the net with a powerful flick past Matampi. Uganda 2-0 Congo DR.  

HALF-TIME

2019-06-22T15:20:22Z

Uganda head into the dressing rooms leading by a single goal. Congo DR did their best to overcome this little setback, but the Ugandan defence stood tall and defended as a unit. 

ONYANGO MAKES A SAVE

2019-06-22T15:12:15Z

The Ugandan defence fails to press Bakambu, who turns and shoot, but Onyango dives to his left to parry the ball out for a corner. This is Congo DR's first real chance at goal.  

PENALTY???

2019-06-22T15:10:08Z

Miya goes down after a challenge from Matampi in the Congo DR box, but the referee tells him to stand up. No penalty for Uganda

2019-06-22T15:03:13Z

AUCHO WITH A SHOT!!

2019-06-22T15:00:10Z

Uganda continue to pile the pressure on Congo DR as Aucho attempts to beat Matampi from range, but the lanky goalkeeper is well-positioned to make a comfortable save. Matampi's counterpart, Onyango, hasn't really been tested so far. 

Uganda dominant over Congo DR

2019-06-22T14:50:24Z

The Cranes have dominated the early stages of this first half, and continue to do so. Congo DR still haven't found their mojo, especially in midfield. Congo DR's defence is at times shakey when it comes to cross.

CLOSE!!

2019-06-22T14:47:48Z

Another great opportunity for Uganda to extend their lead after a well-delivered cross into the box, but this one goes wide.  

GOOOOAAAALLL!!

2019-06-22T14:44:17Z

Uganda take the lead against the run of play after soaking up the pressure early on. It's Kaddu who flicks the ball into the back of the net from a corner kick. 1-0 to Uganda. 

BAKAMBU STRIKES!!

2019-06-22T14:41:36Z

Congo DR striker Bakambu creates some space for himself on the edge of the box, but his attempt shot goes straight at Denis Onyango, who collects with ease.  

Head-to-head

2019-06-22T14:35:17Z

Uganda and Congo DR have met seven times since the 24th of November 1966. The Cranes won three to Congo DR's four. Uganda's only loss against Congo DR since the year 2000 came in June 2005 when the two nations met in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers. 

Group A Table

Kick-off!

2019-06-22T14:30:50Z

We are underway at the Cairo International Stadium... 

National Anthems!

2019-06-22T14:24:04Z

Now for the singing of National Anthems as both teams are already on the pitch and ready for the match at the Cairo International Stadium. 

Hello Africa!

2019-06-22T14:15:06Z

Hello Africa! Welcome to the first match of Afcon 2019 MD2. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host throughout the day. It's Congo DR against Uganda in the first match of Saturday. Both sides are in Group A. 