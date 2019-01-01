Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Nigeria and Cameroon renew rivalry in the Last 16

The two giants of African football are battling for a spot in the quarter-finals. Goal has it LIVE!

Updated
Comments()
Getty Images

Let's see how the referee is going to handle this game

2019-07-06T16:13:12Z

Kick-off

2019-07-06T16:00:05Z

We are underway at the Alexandria Stadium... 

Hello Africa!

2019-07-06T15:33:50Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our coverage of the first match of this evening. It's the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon who are battling for a spot in the quarter-finals. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host tonight.  