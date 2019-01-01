Is Morocco playing their worst football or is Benin that good?
Can’t decide if benin is a really organized team or just Morocco can’t find it’s rhythm yet #AFCON2019— Yahya Daoud (@YahyaDaoud) July 5, 2019
Benin get us back underway
First-half stats: Morocco v Benin
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #MARBEN pic.twitter.com/1GRgRdBm0v— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME | Morocco - Benin 0-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #MARBEN pic.twitter.com/Lgodg8UOF0— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
Will Morocco be the first to score?
#Morocco now starting to knock on the door. Things are heating up #AFCON2019— Baskootball (@baskootball) July 5, 2019
Yellow card for Adenon
41' CARTON JAUNE POUR K. ADÉNON#CAN2019 #MARBEN #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019— Teledakar (@teledakar) July 5, 2019
En-Nesyri's goal incorrectly ruled offside
40" | Morocco 0-0 Benin— #AFCON2019 (@ourAfricanFooty) July 5, 2019
A through ball to En-Nesyri who's well placed to score but the line man raises his flag for offside which appeared to be a mistake after replay#AFCON2019 #MARBEN
Fans want VAR already
VAR will be used from the quarter-final stages, but it looks like fans need it now.
When will VAR come into effect in #AFCON2019 ? Controversy decision are alarming in the KO stage— Felix O.M (@lixos13) July 5, 2019
Goal should've stood. Thought the VAR will be used from the knockout stages. #MARBEN #AFCON2019— Ole 💪🏼 (@Komave) July 5, 2019
Ziyach the best player in this game?
Ziyech man the kid loves a pass doesn't he ? Absolute baller #AFCON2019— Andre McFarlane (@Dredre0705) July 5, 2019
KASSIFA DENIES ZIYACH!!
Another great save by Kassifa to deny to Ziyach from distance. That was goal-bound, but the lanky shot-stopper did well to stretch to his left and parry the ball out of the danger. Amrabat keeps it alive but the eventual shot goes way off target.
Shuuuu shot from Ziyach with a stunner of a shot and saved by Allagabe #Totalafcon2019 #Afcon2019— Amahle⚽️ (@MahleS21) July 5, 2019
BOUNOU COLLECTS!
23" | Morocco 0-0 Benin— #AFCON2019 (@ourAfricanFooty) July 5, 2019
Mickael Pote connects to a long throw from Imoro but his attempt is too feeble to beat Bono in Morocco's post#AFCON2019 #MARBEN
It remains goalless at Al Salam Stadium
20 MINUTES | Al-Salam Stadium, CAIRO #AFCON2019 Round of 16— N U H U 🐝 (@NuhuAdams_) July 5, 2019
Morocco 🇲🇦 0-0 🇧🇯 Benin#TotalAFCON2019 #tv3afcon #MARBEN
Which Moroccan players have impressed you so far?
Amrabat's great #AFCON2019 is even more impressive when you consider he has got Hakim Ziyech running into his path seemingly every 5 minutes.— Tomas Danicek (@TomDanicek) July 5, 2019
ZIYACH WITH A SHOT!!
GREAT SAVE!!
Should we write Benin off as yet?
Benin after Eliminating us with their draws are gonna get a good beating today. #AFCON2019— Ndevuless (@Kipchirrchirr) July 5, 2019
Kick-off
Who will make the quarter-final round after tonight's matches?
#AFCON2019 Round of 16 kicks off today! 🥉— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 5, 2019
Which two teams will make the quarter-final round today?
🇲🇦 Morocco
🇧🇯 Benin
🇺🇬 Uganda
🇸🇳 Senegal pic.twitter.com/XzZWB6XF9e
In his own words: Morocco's Benatia
Afcon 2019: Morocco will fight until the end - Benatia https://t.co/5DUEesRzdq pic.twitter.com/rK7mMmC2Zr— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 4, 2019
The atmosphere in pictures
#LesÉcureuils fans are a delight to watch 🧡#MARBEN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/xXCKth2ub8— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
INTERESTING FACT
The dressing rooms
The first round of 16 game is almost upon us 🔜#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/VyydGL5NAl— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
Starting XI: Morocco v Benin
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MARBEN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/XsLJsU1KPX— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019