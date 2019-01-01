Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Cote d'Ivoire face Algeria in Afcon quarter-final clash

Two semi-finals spots are still up for grabs, but which third team will make it past the quarter-final stages? Follow Cote d'Ivoire and Algeria LIVE!

Hello Africa!

2019-07-11T15:34:29Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of the two quarter-final matches tonight. The first match is between Cote d'Ivoire and Algeria. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host this evening. 