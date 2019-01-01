Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Benin look to upset Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau take on Ghana

Benin need a draw against Cameroon to book their place in the Last 16, while Ghana will progress with a win over Guinea-Bissau. Goal has it LIVE!

AYEW HITS THE WOODWORK

2019-07-02T16:35:14Z

Jordan Ayew dribbles past the goalkeeper but his shot hits the woodwork on its way out. That was very close for Ghana...

It remains goalless between Guinea-Bissau and Ghana

2019-07-02T16:31:16Z

Group F permutations

2019-07-02T16:22:18Z

Hello Africa!

2019-07-02T15:33:26Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of the two Group F matches. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again tonight. 