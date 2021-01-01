Bengaluru FC 5-0 Nepal Army Club: Marco Pezzaiuoli era starts with a thumping win

It was a goalless affair at half time

Bengaluru FC thrashed Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC 5-0 in a preliminary round two tie of the 2021 AFC Cup played at the GMC stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Wednesday evening.

Rahul Bheke (51', 65') and Cleiton Silva (61', 65') bagged a double each while Sunil Chhetri (52') was also on the scoresheet as the Blues scored all goals in a span of 15 minutes.

Marco Pezzaiuoli's side will now face the winner of Abahani Dhaka Limited vs Club Eagles Maldives in their next AFC Cup fixture.