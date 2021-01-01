Live Blog

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Bashundhara Kings: Blues bow out of the 2021 AFC Cup

Marco Pezzaiuoli's side will face Maziya in an inconsequential tie on Tuesday...

Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings, AFC Cup
FULL TIME: Bengaluru 0-0 Bashundhara Kings

First point for the Blues in Group D

Bengaluru FC and Bashundhara Kings were not able to find that one elusive goal as the two sides register a goalless draw in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup at the Maldives national football stadium, in Male, on Saturday.

Oscar Bruzon will be particularly disappointed considering ATK Mohun Bagan - who later this evening face Maziya - can go two points clear atop the group standings before the Bangladeshi side and the Mariners face each other in the final matchday.

Marco Pezzaiuoli's side will face Maziya on Tuesday but stand no chance of making it to the single leg Inter-Zone Semi-Final.

90+3' Late change for Bengaluru

Siva coming on for Suresh as we're heading towards the end of the four minutes of added time.

86' Leon fluffs it

Chhetri to Jayesh, to Leon on the right. Kazi stays on his man and takes off the pace from the Bengaluru substitute's eventual attempt as Anisur picks the remains.

83' The Blues are getting closer and closer but it's not going in

Cleiton is denied by Anisur, diving to his right. Chhetri sets up Jayesh, whose shot is also blocked by the rival defense. Chhetri then nearly gets on the end of Cleiton's corner. Bruzon must be worried.

74' The crossbar to the rescue

Now the Kings are hanging by a thread

Chhetri finally finding himself in the thick of things. Anisur had to keep it out. Costa has a go and it's tipped over by the Kings's man in goal. 

But it was Cleiton's corner once again that was causing the worry as Costa's header comes off from the bottom of the horizontal. The Blues were nearly celebrating but the ball is deemed to have bounced in front of the goal-line for Anisur to eventually claim as his.

72' Barman braves it against Cleiton

The Brazilian does well to skip past Shafiei and tries to cut it back for Chhetri with a powerful cross. Topu Barman deflects it wide for a corner.

Chhetri catching his breath

A good pass by Leon for Chhetri on the left. The Blues captain does well to match pace with the delivery but not able to get past Bishwanath Ghosh who puts it out for a corner. Cleiton's resultant flag-kick is straight to the Kings' keeper.
Sunil Chhetri Bengaluru FC Bashundhara Kings AFC Cup 2021
Three changes by Marco Pezzaiuoli

The Bengaluru coach has called in Pratik Choudhary and Leon Augustine in place of Musavu-King and Bidyashagar respectively. And a change that was almost effected before Roshan's goal-line clearance, Ajith has been brought in at left back.

Over dependency on Cleiton Silva

60' Chhetri heads wide

Bengaluru desperately need the Chhetri-Silva partnership to flourish on the pitch - the kind we have seen last season. Cleiton is kept in check by the Tariq Kazi and Khaled Shafiei combination. 

Chhetri, as we are so often used to him seeing making a difference from one move, heads wide from a delivery that was swung towards him in the left side of the box.

56' Bengaluru survive

Double save by Gurpreet, goal-line clearance by Roshan

Robinho finds himself inside the box off Biplu Ahmed's pass and tries to find the right bottom corner but for Gurpreet's outstretched left foot taking some pace off it and Roshan following up with an acrobatic goal-line clearance. Gurpreet has to still make sure to see the ball out and Musavu-King making the final clearance in this move.
Gurpreet Singh Sanghu Bengaluru FC
Same story in the second half

Musavu-King with a good challenge as Becerra sees his shot go wide. Chhetri pulled up for a foul in a move at the opposite end after Costa tried to play him forward. Meanwhile, Fernandes also looking to attempt from distance with Gurpreet visibly not happy about the space being provided to the Kings' medio.

Second half resumes

Mohammad Ibrahim replaces Mahbubur Rahman for the Kings

Bengaluru will need to continue keeping their compact shape in defense as Bashundhara Kings kick off the second half

HALF-TIME: Bengaluru FC 0-0 Bashundhara Kings

It's all square as the two teams head into the half-time team talk. A reminder that a win is a must for Bengaluru after a 2-0 win against ATK Mohun Bagan in their Group D opener, while Bashundhara Kings have won against Maziya by a similar scoreline in their first match in the 2021 AFC Cup group stage.
Jayesh Rane Bengaluru FC Bashundhara Kings AFC Cup 2021
45' Bengaluru change

Parag is replaced by Golui

Bruzon sounds worried with the Blues' corners

When there are no fans at the stadium

It's one of those unusual things at a football game when you can clearly hear what the coach is screaming from his dugout to his players. The Spaniard is livid at his men for conceding one too many corners, knowing well what Bengaluru are capable of - or at least known to pose a threat - from setpieces. 

Sunil Chhetri, although not involved much, is still doing his bit in combining well with Roshan on quite a few occasions. The later was the one who won the last corner taken by Cleiton and dealt with by Bashundhara Kings.

33' Gurpreet with a big block

Fernandes going for goal from a few yards outside the box. The ball was moving but the Bengaluru custodian does well in the end to thwart it to safety.

Half-hour mark, still 0-0

A wonderful piece of defending by Roshan as he had to stop Robinho in his tracks after being found by a long ball by Fernandes. 

The Blues struggling to find a good string of passes from defense to attack. It's that fluidity in trasistion that's lacking for Pezzaiuoli’s men and it was a counter by the Kings - the last move.

25' Blues hit the target

Musavu-King manages a glancing header at goal from a Jayesh Rane corner. Rane did well to win the setpiece in the first place. However, Bashundhara Kings keeper Anisur Rahman was well behind the attempt at goal.

Lucky escape for Bengaluru this time

There was only one way of stopping Robinho as Musavu-King was forced to bring down the Kings' forward at the edge of the box after the latter was quickly skipping past blue shirts. But the resultant free-kick comes off the wall.

The Blues are focused

Alan Costa has been busy in the earlier preceedings of the game. And now Yrondu Musavu-King has made two crucial interceptions. Suresh was also alert against the low and hard free-kick by Fernandes after Farooq was guilty of bringing down Barman a couple of minutes ago.
Suresh Singh Bengaluru FC Bashundhara Kings AFC Cup 2021
Chhetri yet to be found in action

The Blues' skipper has been successfully kept out of the thick of action by the Mariners in their last outing. Here, too, he's heavily marked. Farooq's attempted lob to Chhetri is blocked out well. The Kings meanwhile are comfortable holding fort as they have some good movements in the midfield with Fernandes always looking up for an intended target.

Kings forced to defend

Bengaluru are faring far better going ahead in this matchup. Farooq and Bidya combining well but the Jayesh Rane's shot blocked by Topu Barman. It won't be easy to contain the Bangladeshi side for long, though. Fortunate enough for the last attack being stopped by the off-side flag as it was a nice diagonal ball by Jonathan Fernandes in the Bengaluru box.

Bengaluru need to better up in attack

They had a torrid time against ATK Mohun Bagan

The Blues have started on the back foot so far having to defend a few advances at their goal. A mispass by a Kings' player was at hand but not much that Bidyashagar could do to find Cleiton in the middle as the cross didn't have the right direction.

Bengaluru's attack was left wanting in the ATK Mohun Bagan defeat. Sunil Chhetri was virtually absent on the evening before being replaced by Leon Augustine. Udanta Singh, too, looked off colour. It will be crucial for the Chhetri-Cleiton Silva partnership in attack to click in the penultimate game in the group stage.

KICK-OFF

Bengaluru in their familiar blue kit

Marco Pezzaiuoli’s men need a win against the formidable Bangladesh Premier League champions who have scored as many as 67 goals in all competitions this season, with names such as Raul Becerra, Jonathan Fernandes, Khaled Shafiei and Robinho (on loan from Fluminense) to look out for.

A known name in the opposition's dugout

The name is Oscar Bruzon

Oscar Bruzon, the former head coach of Sporting Clube de Goa and later assistant at Mumbai City in the ISL, is the head coach at Bashundhara Kings and he has made no changes from the 2-0 win over Maziya on Wednesday.

Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings

Hello and welcome to Goal's Live blog of today's AFC Cup 2021 group stage clash between Bengaluru FC and Bashundhara Kings.