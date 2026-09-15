EFL Trophy - Game Week 1 15 Sept 2026 - 14:00 LNER Community Stadium

Today's game between York City and Newcastle United Academy will kick off at 15 Sept 2026, 19:00.

Gemini

The match is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

York City host Newcastle United Academy at the LNER Community Stadium in EFL Trophy Northern Group C action, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in the table.

York arrive in decent domestic form, having beaten Swindon Town 4-0 in League Two just days before this fixture. That result continued a mixed but productive run that also includes wins over Exeter City and draws against Crewe Alexandra and Rotherham United.

The Minstermen have shown they can score goals at home, and the EFL Trophy offers a chance to build momentum alongside their league campaign.

Newcastle United Academy come into this match off the back of a difficult stretch in the Premier Reserve League 1. They have lost three of their last five outings, though a win against Manchester United Academy earlier in the year shows there is quality in the squad.

The young Magpies sit second in Northern Group C, meaning this trip to York carries real significance for their progression in the competition.

For those wanting to follow the action, details on how to watch are below.

How to watch York City vs Newcastle United Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for York City ahead of this EFL Trophy fixture. Full squad and injury details will be added closer to kick-off.

Newcastle United Academy have also not released official lineup or injury information at this stage. Updates will follow as the club confirms its squad for the trip to York.

Form

York City have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a commanding 4-0 victory over Swindon Town in League Two, and they also beat Exeter City 2-1 earlier in the run. The two draws came against Crewe Alexandra and Rotherham United, both finishing 1-1, while a 3-2 defeat to Cheltenham Town was the only loss. Across those five games, York scored ten goals and conceded six.

Newcastle United Academy have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-4 defeat to Fulham Academy in the Premier Reserve League 1, and they also lost 1-3 to Tottenham Hotspur Academy. A 1-3 win over Manchester United Academy stands as their best result in the period, alongside a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers Academy. The Academy scored four goals and conceded eleven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture. Official records between York City and Newcastle United Academy in this competition context have not been provided.

Standings

Northern Grp. C Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Bradford City BRA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Newcastle United Academy NEW 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Rotherham United ROT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 York City YOR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qualification to next stage

In EFL Trophy Northern Group C, York City currently sit fourth, while Newcastle United Academy are placed second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch York City vs Newcastle United Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: