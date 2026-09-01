League One - Game Week 4 1 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Adams Park

Today's game between Wycombe Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday will kick-off at 1 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Wycombe Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Wycombe Wanderers host Sheffield Wednesday at Adams Park in a League One fixture that finds both clubs at very different points in their early-season trajectories.

Michael Duff's side have endured a difficult start to the campaign. Three defeats in their last five matches, including a heavy 5-1 loss to Stockport County, have left Wycombe rooted near the foot of the table and in need of a response on home soil.

Sheffield Wednesday arrive in considerably better shape. Henrik Pedersen's team put in a statement performance last weekend, dismantling Bromley 7-2 in a result that underlined their attacking intent and sent a clear message to the rest of the division.

The visitors sit fourth in League One, and their form across cup and league fixtures suggests a side building momentum. A win at Adams Park would cement their position among the early pacesetters.

For Wycombe, this is the kind of fixture that can define a season's direction. A home crowd and the familiarity of Adams Park give Duff's players reason for belief, but they will need to be considerably more organised than they were against Stockport.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Wycombe Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Wycombe Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Wycombe Wanderers are managed by Michael Duff, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been announced. Sheffield Wednesday head into the match under Henrik Pedersen, with team news also yet to be confirmed from the visitors' camp. Full squad updates will be added here closer to kick-off.

Form

Wycombe Wanderers have taken one point from their last five matches across all competitions, recording one draw, one draw, and three defeats in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-1 defeat to Stockport County in League One, and they also lost 1-2 to Stevenage in the Carabao Cup. Wycombe drew 1-1 with both Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool in the league during that stretch. They have scored five goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures.

Sheffield Wednesday have won three of their last five matches in all competitions. Their standout result was a 7-2 victory over Bromley in League One, and they also beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0 in the Carabao Cup. Wednesday lost 0-1 to Bradford City in the league and fell 0-2 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the cup. They have scored eleven goals and conceded five across that five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday victory at Adams Park in League One in January 2023. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Sheffield Wednesday have won three times, Wycombe Wanderers have won once, and one match ended in a draw. Wednesday have scored nine goals to Wycombe's four across those encounters.

Standings

In League One, Wycombe Wanderers currently sit 22nd, while Sheffield Wednesday are placed fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wycombe Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: