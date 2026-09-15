EFL Trophy - Game Week 2 15 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Adams Park

Today's game between Wycombe Wanderers and Chelsea Academy will kick off at 15 Sept 2026, 19:00.

Gemini

The TV channel and live stream options for this EFL Trophy fixture are listed below. You can watch live via Sky Sports+.

Wycombe Wanderers host Chelsea Academy at Adams Park in the EFL Trophy, with both clubs looking to make their mark in Southern Group C.

Wycombe arrive at this fixture in mixed League One form, having won their most recent outing against Leyton Orient but suffering back-to-back defeats before that, including a heavy 5-1 loss to Stockport County.

Chelsea's Academy side, by contrast, come in with momentum. They have won their last three matches across all competitions, including a commanding 4-1 victory over Arsenal Academy in the Premier Reserve League 1.

In the EFL Trophy specifically, Chelsea Academy have already shown what they can do, picking up a win against Bristol Rovers earlier in the group stage. They currently sit top of Southern Group C, while Wycombe occupy fourth place.

For the home side, this is an opportunity to climb the group table and keep their qualification hopes alive. For Chelsea's youngsters, a positive result would consolidate their position at the summit.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this EFL Trophy fixture live.

How to watch Wycombe Wanderers vs Chelsea Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Wycombe Wanderers ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries, suspensions, or a confirmed probable lineup for the home side. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Chelsea Academy have also not provided confirmed squad information, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI listed at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Wycombe Wanderers head into this match with a record of one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-3 away victory against Leyton Orient in League One. Prior to that, they drew 3-3 with Milton Keynes Dons and suffered a 1-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. Across the five matches, Wycombe have scored 12 goals and conceded 10, reflecting an open but inconsistent run of form.

Chelsea Academy have won three of their last five matches, with their most recent outing a 4-1 win over Arsenal Academy in the Premier Reserve League 1. They also beat West Ham United Academy 5-4 in a high-scoring encounter. Their only defeats in this stretch came against AFC Bournemouth Academy and Tottenham Hotspur Academy. Chelsea Academy have scored 13 goals across these five games, demonstrating a consistent attacking output.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Wycombe Wanderers and Chelsea Academy from recent meetings. Further historical context cannot be confirmed at this time.

Standings

Southern Grp. C Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Chelsea Academy CHE 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 2 W 2 Reading REA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 2 W 3 Bristol Rovers BRR 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 L 4 Wycombe Wanderers WYC 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 L Qualification to next stage

In EFL Trophy Southern Group C, Chelsea Academy currently sit in first place, while Wycombe Wanderers are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wycombe Wanderers vs Chelsea Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: